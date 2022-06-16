ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

No fireworks at fairgrounds or Stantonsburg; Tobs show will go on

By By Lisa Boykin Batts
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSolC_0gCQWTyw00
Fireworks will go on as planned July 2 following the Wilson Tobs game, but the annual fireworks show at the Wilson County Fairgrounds has been canceled.

Wilson County Fair officials had no choice but to cancel this year’s Independence Day celebration that was set for July 3. The fireworks designated for Wilson’s annual event exploded in a fire in La Grange last week.

“We will not have a show,” said a very disappointed Debbie Hill, fair manager. She said the fair board members love giving back to the community with the free event, but they just can’t make it happen this year.

“It’s just beyond our control. There’s just nothing we can do,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

The Stantonsburg fireworks event scheduled for July 2 has been canceled for the same reason, according to Town Manager David R. Beaman.

One person was killed and three firefighters were injured in La Grange on Friday after flames from a brush fire reached a storage container, setting it on fire and causing the fireworks inside to explode.

RELATED STORY: 1 dead, 3 hurt when fireworks explode in farm fire

Hill said Hale Artificier, who puts on the local fireworks show, was unable to locate more fireworks for the Wilson show.

The Tobs will still have a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2, following the 6:30 p.m. game with the Martinsville Mustangs. The Tobs use the same fireworks provider as the fairgrounds, according to Tobs General Manager Mike Bell, but the fireworks designated for their show were stored in a different facility and were not destroyed.

Bell encourages anyone who wants a ticket to the game to buy early. There are 398 fewer seats this year, he said, because some sections are blocked off due to structural issues that are being addressed. He said the seats will sell out quickly. For tickets, visit the shortened link https://tinyurl.com/4aptaru8.

Hill was especially upset with the cancellation because this would have been her last July 4 celebration with the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hill is retiring in December. Tonya Pridgen has been hired as the new fair manager and will work with Hill to learn the ropes in remaining fairgrounds events this year, including this fall’s Wilson County Fair.

Comments / 2

Related
WRAL News

Franklin, Wilson County July 4 celebrations canceled as officials mourn fireworks-related death

Some North Carolina towns are canceling their July 4th celebrations as a show of respect for a recent fireworks-related death. Three people were hospitalized and one was killed after commercial-grade fireworks detonated on a small farm in La Grange earlier this month. Dozens of firefighters remained on the scene seven hours after the fire bomb, which started as a controlled burn in a hay field.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New restaurant focusing on sushi coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – How can something so small, taste so unique? Get ready to tempt your tastebuds. A new restaurant focusing on sushi is coming to Greenville in mid-July called Q-Sushi. Restaurant owner Daniel Wu and crew have been busy with preparations for the new business. In this video, he details what made him […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Free Community Event in Kinston on Saturday

Kinston, N.C. (WITN) -A free community event is being held in Kinston for members of the community to enjoy. The even called “Our Community Cares” is taking place Saturday June 18th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenoir County Health Department. There will be food, live...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Duplin County to host African American Heritage Festival

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An African American Heritage Festival will be held this weekend in Duplin County. The event will be held at 227 Summerlin Crossroad Road in Kenansville. It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Zion AME Zion Church. For more information, contact Desi Campbell at 910-882-3851. Click here to […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, NC
Government
City
Stantonsburg, NC
City
La Grange, NC
City
Wilson, NC
County
Wilson County, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Restaurant inspections: These Raleigh restaurants have the best inspection scores

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. This week, 70 restaurants scored an 90 and above. As per the current restaurant and sanitization conditions, 12 restaurants...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Zebulon event for horse lovers celebrates Juneteenth

This Sunday marks Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. You can celebrate this historic moment June 17-18 at an event that unites horse lovers and the community -- the Heels, Hoofs and Wheels Juneteenth Explosion. Reporter: Ken Smith.
ZEBULON, NC
neusenews.com

City of Kinston building permits

The following building permits were issued in the City of Kinston:. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 904 West Road, project cost: $40,000. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 1605 Cambridge Drive, project cost: $30,000. 4/7, Dillard Wallace Construction Co., 2144 Autumn Drive, project cost: $50,000. 4/7, Owner, 2813 Oakland Drive, project...
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Hill
vucommodores.com

A Father's Lessons Live On

George Stackhouse didn't just tell me about the value of hard work. He showed me every day of his life. The invitations to go fishing didn’t always come with advance notice. And if I wasn’t paying attention, I was out of luck. My dad wasn’t a man who asked you a question twice.
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

Employee injured in fire at Johnston County restaurant

Johnston County, N.C. — The Johnston County Fire Marshal's investigators told WRAL News Sunday that a woman was seriously injured in an accidental fire that also heavily damaged a Johnston County landmark restaurant. Firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from Popeye's Gas and Grill, on NC...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Independence Day#County Fairs#Wilson County Fair#Tobs General
WNCT

States that issue the most speeding tickets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — In the United States, 10.5% of drivers nationwide have a speeding ticket on their record. These tickets can be costly—not simply in terms of the cost of the ticket itself, but also for insurance rates. Forbes Advisor found that a speeding ticket can jack up a driver’s insurance by an average of 24%, or […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man found dead along road in Halifax County

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead along a road in Halifax County Saturday night, deputies said Sunday. The discovery of the man’s body was made around 9 p.m. in the 1900 block of Roper Springs Road, which is about two miles east of Littleton, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU Health Medical Center Medicine Giveaway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - NC MedAssist is bringing back the free over-the-counter medicine giveaway. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25. To pick up medicine, visit Bethel Youth Activity Center at 7447 Main Street, Bethel, NC 27812. Over the counter medicine will be available from 9 a.m. to...
BETHEL, NC
WITN

Crews converting Kinston intersection into all-way stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County drivers should be on alert this morning as crews work to convert an intersection into an all-way stop. Tower Hill Road and JP Harrison Boulevard is the intersection undergoing the change. Crews will start the process at 8:00 a.m. Motorists are encouraged to slow down...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

UNC Lenoir: Over 4,700 patients hit by privacy breach

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — UNC Lenoir Health Care officials said as many as 4,700 patients had their information compromised in an incident that happened recently. In a press release from UNC Lenoir Health Care, patients were informed of the breach of “patient identifiable information through one of its third-party vendors.” Officials said “an unknown party […]
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Teacher Assistant Of The Year Rewarded For Good Works

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Public Schools Teacher Assistant Chellie Cherry from West Smithfield Elementary was named the 2022 Teacher Assistant of the Year. The reason is crystal clear. A dedicated employee of Johnston County Public Schools (JCPS) for nearly 30 years, she has spent twenty-two of those years as a teacher assistant, an amazing feat in and of itself. The cherry on top is that she is a teacher assistant of exceptional students.
SMITHFIELD, NC
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
6K+
Followers
811
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy