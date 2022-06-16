No fireworks at fairgrounds or Stantonsburg; Tobs show will go on

Fireworks will go on as planned July 2 following the Wilson Tobs game, but the annual fireworks show at the Wilson County Fairgrounds has been canceled.

Wilson County Fair officials had no choice but to cancel this year’s Independence Day celebration that was set for July 3. The fireworks designated for Wilson’s annual event exploded in a fire in La Grange last week.

“We will not have a show,” said a very disappointed Debbie Hill, fair manager. She said the fair board members love giving back to the community with the free event, but they just can’t make it happen this year.

“It’s just beyond our control. There’s just nothing we can do,” she said Wednesday afternoon.

The Stantonsburg fireworks event scheduled for July 2 has been canceled for the same reason, according to Town Manager David R. Beaman.

One person was killed and three firefighters were injured in La Grange on Friday after flames from a brush fire reached a storage container, setting it on fire and causing the fireworks inside to explode.

RELATED STORY: 1 dead, 3 hurt when fireworks explode in farm fire

Hill said Hale Artificier, who puts on the local fireworks show, was unable to locate more fireworks for the Wilson show.

The Tobs will still have a fireworks show on Saturday, July 2, following the 6:30 p.m. game with the Martinsville Mustangs. The Tobs use the same fireworks provider as the fairgrounds, according to Tobs General Manager Mike Bell, but the fireworks designated for their show were stored in a different facility and were not destroyed.

Bell encourages anyone who wants a ticket to the game to buy early. There are 398 fewer seats this year, he said, because some sections are blocked off due to structural issues that are being addressed. He said the seats will sell out quickly. For tickets, visit the shortened link https://tinyurl.com/4aptaru8.

Hill was especially upset with the cancellation because this would have been her last July 4 celebration with the Wilson County Fairgrounds. Hill is retiring in December. Tonya Pridgen has been hired as the new fair manager and will work with Hill to learn the ropes in remaining fairgrounds events this year, including this fall’s Wilson County Fair.