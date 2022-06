Average gasoline prices in Arizona have risen 9.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.40/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 51.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $2.26/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO