 5 days ago

Howard Joseph Corey passed away in Lewistown, PA, early Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at the age of 83. Howard is survived by his wife Iris, his children Dale (Colleen) and Jacqueline, grandchildren Amanda. Melissa (Crhistian), Heather, Arianna, and Dale; great-grandchildren Daphne, Eli, Collin and Drew; brothers Jimmy (Edith) and Pat (Sharrie), and many nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in his passing by his parents, Ray and Anastacia, sisters Marge, Marlene (Denzil), and Norma (Bob), sister-in-law Lana, and nephew Aaron.

Howard and Iris were married on June 17, 1961 and were preparing to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary. Howard was born in Baker, Montana on November 19, 1938. He grew up in Baker with his four siblings and graduated from Baker High School in 1957. He really enjoyed attending all of his High School Reunions and was looking forward to his 65th High School Reunion this year. Howard attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana, before transferring to Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana to finish his degree.

After college, Howard served in the United States Army as an officer, then took a job with Trans-World Airlines (TWA)-fulfilling his childhood dreams of being both a pilot on an aircraft carrier, and an airline pilot. During his 27 years as a TWA pilot, Howard and Iris were able to travel extensively, both nationally and internationally, visiting family and friends.

Howard and Iris raised their children in Camarillo, California, during his career as a TWA pilot. After his retirement, Howard built a home at the base of the Mission Mountains near Polson, Montana. This was Howdy and Iris’s home base while traveling in their retirement years.

Howard will be missed greatly by his entire family and his dear, life-long friends.

His Celebration of Life will be held June 18th at 11:00 am at the Polson Community Church at 1814 1st St E Polson, Montana 59860

