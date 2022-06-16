Timothy Jay Piedalue, age 58, passed away June 5, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. He was born September 11, 1963, in Polson.

Tim was an enrolled member of the CS&K Tribes and raised in Ronan along with his 10 siblings on the family ranch. Tim was passionate about his artwork, muscle cars, and restoring bicycles. He was most famous for his 9/11 tribute piece of his daughter, Shelbie.

Tim, being a starving artist, earned a living as a bartender for many years and was well known in Ronan for his story telling and making people laugh.

He was preceded in death by his father Homer Piedalue, sister Shelly Piedalue, and brothers Lyle and Terry Piedalue.

Tim is survived by his daughter Shelbie Piedalue and her 2 children Bryson and Tatum Piedalue; his mother, Barbara Mann; brothers, Tracy Burland, Dana, Mike, Dale, Chris and Ryan Piedalue; as well as his sister Gayla Lytton and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is planning a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

