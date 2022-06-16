ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Mariners get back on track with Loggers sweep

By CHUCK BANDEL
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 5 days ago

After a red-hot 10-1 start to their season then stumbling a bit in their last three games, the Mission Valley Mariners Legion baseball team probably needed to take a deep breath, rely on the basics like solid hitting and lockdown pitching to get back in the grove.

They had lost two of their previous three, including one to the powerful Kalispell Lakers and the other against the perennially tough Bitterroot Red Sox.

And Saturday’s games were in danger of being called off as rain pummeled the area, forcing a more than two-hour delay.

They put those losses behind them Saturday with a home stand sweep of Libby, 13-3 and 3-2, to get back on the winning track and in so doing hike their season record to 13-3.

And both victories were aided by some outstanding pitching by the Wadsworth boys, Whyatt and Cole, who controlled the Loggers offensive production in the opener, then watched as Dawson Dumont handcuffed the visitors in the nightcap.

The Mariners opened the double header with a run in the bottom of the first after Whyatt Wadsworth set down the Loggers in order in the top of the inning.

The Mariners score came off a sacrifice RBI from Alex Muzquiz that scored Xavier Fisher from third base. Fisher had reached third on a single, a stolen base and via another sacrifice from Dawson Dumont.

But Libby showed it had some firepower of its own in the top of inning number two when they plated three runs on two singles after Wadsworth struggled to find the strike zone and walked three batters. Those would prove to be Libby’s last runs of the game.

Wadsworth pulled it all together, shutting down the visitors the rest of the way in what became a five-inning victory due to the 10-run Mercy rule.

In the meantime, Mission Valley hitters took advantage of some shaking Libby pitching and tied the game at three apiece in the bottom of the second on a pair of singles sandwiched around a walk and a sacrifice ground out.

With Libby’s batters held in check, Mission unleashed an offensive barrage in the bottom of the third inning.

They opened the lower half of inning number three with six straight hits on their way to a nine-run inning that propelled them to a 12-3 advantage seemingly in the blink of an eye.

Mission collected nine hits during the offensive explosion, part of their 16 hits for the game. They put the game away in the bottom of the fifth when Dillon Davis scored from third base on a wild pitch that made it 13-3

Wadsworth meanwhile, limited the Loggers to just two hits for the game while striking out a pair of Libby batters in his five inning of work.

With the threat of rain receding as the afternoon wore on, the two teams took to the field for the second game of the double dip. Libby got on the scoreboard in the top of the first due to some control problems by Dumont, who walked the first two batters he faced in the inning. Dumont settled down and struck out two Libby hitters, but not before the Loggers scored on a sacrifice.

Mission came right back in the bottom of the first, tying the game at one each when Xavier Fisher scored on a single by Espn Fisher.

Dumont put down the loggers in order in the top of the second inning, recording two more strikeouts in the process.

The Mariners then took the lead in the bottom of the first when Cole Wadsworth came home on a Xavier Fisher single giving the home team a 2-1 lead in what quickly became a pitching duel.

Dumont picked up his fifth strikeout of the game in the top of the third when he again set down the Loggers in order. The visitors managed to get to Dumont for a single run in the top of the fourth on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly before the Mariners’ pitcher reached deep and fanned the final two batters of the inning.

Neither team scored the rest of the way as Mission Valley held on for the 3-2 win. Dumont finished the game with eight strikeouts to pick up the victory after being relieved by Cole Wadsworth in the top of the sixth.

The Mariners banged out nine hits during the game.

Mission Valley next plays a double header this Tuesday against the Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs in Plains.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake County Leader

Mary Anita Patelzick Howell

Mary Anita Patelzick Howell, age 100, passed away June 12, 2022, at The Pines of Mission. She was born October 27, 1921, in Camas, Idaho, to Thomas and Edna (Mortensen) Patelzick the second of six children: Elaine (Aubrey) Bennett, Thomas (Bev) Patelzick, Jan (Bill) Higgins, and Claire (Ray) Cabrera. She moved with the family to Agawam, Montana, in 1930 and to Moiese, Montana, in 1935. Mary graduated from Charlo High School in 1940 and married Jensen Howell on August 16, 1941. They had 2 children, William Thomas (Marlene) Howell and Carol Betty (Richard) Simpson, and 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren,...
CHARLO, MT
Lake County Leader

Rodney Erick Stedje

In the evening of June 3, 2022, Rodney Erick Stedje of Ronan, Montana died at the age of 70 surrounded by loved ones. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer in September. Rod was born to Ruth and Norman Stedje in Kalispell, Montana in 1952 at Kalispell General Hospital located only two blocks from their home. In 1963, the Stedje family moved to Ronan to open Stedje Brothers, Inc. selling Ford and New Holland implements. Rod graduated from Ronan High School in 1970 and received his bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Pacific Lutheran University in 1974. There he met...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Linda Sue Schoon

Linda Sue Schoon, 70, passed away June 12, 2022. She was born April 19, 1952, in Seaside, Oregon to Hobert and Eldora Greene. She was raised in "Warshington" and moved to Ronan, Montana when she was 16. Linda graduated from Ronan High School in 1970. She attended the University of Montana for two years. She married the love of her life, Anthony "Moe" Schoon on March 16, 1973. Linda worked for Mission Valley Senior Citizens for over 25 years. She started as a substitute and retired as director of the center in 2014. Linda was a member of Pablo Christian Church...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for June, 16 2022

RESOLUTION TO DISPOSE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY As provided in 20-6-604, MCA, the Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 hereby resolve to sell excess property, namely District supplies, equipment, etc. that are no longer utilized by the District. The Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 further resolve that notices of this resolution shall be published in the local papers, The CharKoosta, and The Lake County Leader the weeks of June 13th, 2022 and June 20th, 2022. This resolution shall become effective 14 days after publication of the second notice identified in the above paragraph, unless appealed to the...
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Libby, MT
Libby, MT
Sports
City
Plains, MT
Lake County Leader

Kristine S. Meili

Celebration of Life for our longtime Ronan teacher Kristine S. Meili will be on June 18, 2022 at K. William Harvey School in Ronan, MT at 11 a.m. We will meet outdoors on the north end of the school. There will be a light luncheon following the service. For questions, contact Peggy Rowe at peg_rowe2012@hotmail.com
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Buz “Wayne” Learn

Buz “Wayne” Learn, 70, of Ronan, passed away on April 27, 2022. Buz was born on Dec. 31, 1951, in Kalispell, to Maretta (Davis) and Richard Learn. He enjoyed spending his days out in the woods logging and running heavy equipment, especially his excavator. On Aug. 31, 1969 he married his wife of 50 years Arlene Learn at their family ranch house in Perma. They raised three children: Waynet, Wayne and Levi. Buz loved spending time with his family and was always eager to work outside. He was an amazing father and grandfather/great-grandfather. He loved to talk about anything that had to...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson eyed for potential crypto data center

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last week announced preliminary plans for a new cryptocurrency data center to be constructed in Polson, potentially in partnership with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Gianforte revealed the potential project during his “On the Rise” economic summit in Bozeman. The data center would be spearheaded by Bitzero, a cryptocurrency mining company that recently rolled out plans to build numerous data centers in North Dakota. Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji was on stage with Gianforte to make the announcement, along with Bitzero investor Kevin O’Leary of “Shark Tank” fame, and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Secretary Martin Charlo. U.S. Sen....
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Live History Days at Miracle of America Museum

On any given day, the exhibits in the Miracle of America Museum tell the history of America and its peoples. There’s a lot to see and learn. But during Live History Days on July 16 and 17, many exhibits will come alive as skilled craftsmen show us how things were made in the “old days” while and volunteers start the engines on what are usually static displays. Want to take a ride in a military vehicle? Sit in the cockpit of a jet plane? Watch as a freshly cut log becomes lumber for a house or barn? Learn how arrowheads...
POLSON, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Game One#Loggers#Wild Pitch#Mission Valley#Kalispell Lakers#Bitterroot Red Sox#Rbi
Lake County Leader

$40k in scholarships awarded to local students

Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation awarded 31 scholarships totaling $40,500 to Polson High School seniors and former Polson High School graduates who are currently attending an accredited 2 year, 4 year, community college, university or vocational school. The following scholarships are set up through the PSEF with money donated by individuals in memory of loved ones, alumni classes, civic organizations and employees of School District #23 in the amount of $500. PSEF matches the $500 donation with $500 so each high school senior receives a $1,000 scholarship. One exception is the Alumni Class of ‘59, which provides $1,000 scholarship,...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson library to host three local authors

The North Lake County Public Library will host three local authors for a Mystery and Suspense Author’s Panel on Saturday, June 11 at the library in Polson. Leslie Budewitz, Christine Carbo and Gwen Florio will be in the library sharing their knowledge, reading excerpts from their work, and signing and selling their books. This program is free and open to the public. Leslie Budewitz blends her passion for food, great mysteries and the Northwest in two cozy mystery series. She writes the "Spice Shop" mysteries set in Seattle’s Pike Place Market and "Food Lovers’ Village" mysteries, set in Northwest Montana. She...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Huxley Anthony Abel Andrews was born May 5, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. His parents are Nicholas Andrews and Sereina Arroyo of Polson. His paternal grandparents are Mark and Jan Andrews of Polson. His maternal grandparents are Anthony Arroyo and Gina Soza of Arizona. Huxley joins siblings T.J. and RyLee. Hadley Jade Anderson was born May 4, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. Her parents are Matthew Anderson...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Letters to the editor June 16

Energy hog coming to town A bitcoin mining company is planning to build a new 50-megawatt data center in Polson and Energy Keepers (a CSKT corporation) is contracting to supply hydropower from the Salish-Kootenai Dam (formerly Kerr Dam). This huge operation will use 25% of the power that the dam generates, or the same amount of power to supply over 35,000 homes. Let that sink in. It will also generate noise that sounds like a huge plane taking off 24/7. Ask the Missoula County Commissioners about their negative experience with a bitcoin mining company that set up shop in Bonner. This company will produce...
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake County Leader

Floretta (Flossie) L. Barnard Caverly, 82

Floretta (Flossie) L. Barnard Caverly passed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Dec. 15, 2021, at age 82, at her family home in Bigfork after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Floretta was born in Polson on Aug. 9, 1939 to Montana and Margaret Hahn Barnard. She was raised in Kalispell, Bigfork and Polson. She married Kenneth E. Caverly on Sept. 22, 1956, and they had three children, Katherine, Karon and Kenneth L. They raised their family in Bigfork, Polson and Pablo, finally returning back to Bigfork. Floretta worked as a waitress at the...
BIGFORK, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for May, 26 2022

NOTICE THAT A TAX DEED MAY BE ISSUED IF YOU DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS NOTICE, YOU WILL LOSE YOUR PROPERTY TO: NO OCCUPANT Lake County Treasurer Attn: Robin Vert-Rubel Lake County Courthouse Rm 210 106 4th Ave E Polson, MT 59860 Randall M. Karr c/o Ron Johnson 2200 S. Broadway Santa Maria, CA 93454-7814 Pursuant to 15-18-219, Montana Code Annotated, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: As a result of a property tax delinquency, a property tax lien exists on the following described real property in which you may have an interest: Property described in the Lake County Treasurer's Office...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Art gallery awards scholarship to SKC student

Henrietta WolfBlack, a Salish Kootenai College art student, received a scholarship from Polson’s Sandpiper Art Gallery. WolfBlack will receive an associate’s degree in fine arts and digital design this spring. She will continue in the fall quarter to work toward a degree in art education. During the last two years WolfBlack achieved a 4.0 grade point, strengthened her skills in ledger art, and expanded her knowledge in digital design. She received “Best of Show” in 2019 for ledger art. Her ledger art was featured in the 2020 fall “Tribal College Journal of American Indian Higher Education” magazine. She looks forward to a career...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Doris Smith Bradshaw, 90

Doris Smith Bradshaw, 90, passed away May 17, 2022 at The Pines of Mission assisted living facility in St. Ignatius. She was born June 18, 1931 in Beaver, Utah, to LeRoy Smith and Velva A. Wilson. She grew up in Beaver, where she later met and married Vernile (Vern) Bradshaw on Dec. 10, 1949. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on Oct. 24, 1968 in the Cardston, Alberta temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doris was a talented seamstress who could sew just about anything. She worked sewing commercial draperies for many years before...
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Lake County Leader

Lakeside Ambulance/QRU marks more than four decades of serving

The Lakeside Ambulance/Quick Response Unit maintains a staff of emergency medical service personnel who collectively contribute thousands of hours each year to provide assistance to the communities it serves. Founded in 1981, the mission of the Lakeside QRU is to provide essential, quality pre-hospital emergency medical care and transport. “The QRU is a team of dedicated individuals serving its neighbors in the West Shore communities in times of need,” said Mike Sterry, Lakeside QRU’s board chairman and EMT. “Over the QRU’s history it has gone from a handful of community volunteers with basic medical training and supply backpacks to its current 35...
LAKESIDE, MT
Lake County Leader

Community Calendar: Chainsaw Rendezvous

Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous is June 9-12 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. See woodworkers at their finest. Flag Day sing-along Those who enjoy listening to or singing patriotic songs are invited to a sing-along on Flag Day Tuesday, June 14 from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Polson Elks Club. The Mission Valley Choral Society is organizing the sing-along following the theme “Get America Singing.” Christian Bumgarner will direct such songs as “Battle Hymn of Republic,” “America,” “God Bless America,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” audience suggestions and more. The “Blue Book of Patriotic Songs” will be...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Ruth Elaine (Judd) Baer, 95

April 6, 1927 to May 12, 2022 is just over 95 years; Ruth Elaine (Judd) Baer fully lived every minute of that long life. Ruth’s family moved frequently. Her father worked border patrol, including undercover work ferreting out bad guys. Ruth had two older sisters, Lois and Florence, who spoiled their baby sister. When Ruth turned 13, her father died of appendicitis. A few years later her mother remarried. The family traveled during World War II to the busy Portland shipyards, where Ruth, now a junior in high school, welded steel onto battleships – until a freak intestinal growth nearly...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Garden of the Rockies Museum gets new roof

For the last two years the Garden of the Rockies Museum in Ronan has been raising money to replace the roof on the main building. Work finally began last week thanks to many donors and volunteers. The First Catholic Church was built in 1910 and moved to the Mission Valley Heritage site for the Garden of the Rockies Museum in 1980. The land was donated by the school district, supported by the Ronan Woman’s Club and many community members. The museum has six buildings of memorabilia. For the last few years the roof on the main building has deteriorated due to harsh weather and winds. The cost to replace the roof was estimated at $20,000. The North Crow Woman’s Club donated a large portion to the project, while several individuals and businesses also responded, and a few grants were secured. Work on the project started last week. The Ronan High School National Honor Society spent a morning to dust and clean all six buildings. The museum also thanked Whiting Construction LLC, Jan and Rob Myers, Diane Grant, and Carol Bryant.
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
217
Followers
246
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy