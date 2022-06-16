Mary Anita Patelzick Howell, age 100, passed away June 12, 2022, at The Pines of Mission. She was born October 27, 1921, in Camas, Idaho, to Thomas and Edna (Mortensen) Patelzick the second of six children: Elaine (Aubrey) Bennett, Thomas (Bev) Patelzick, Jan (Bill) Higgins, and Claire (Ray) Cabrera. She moved with the family to Agawam, Montana, in 1930 and to Moiese, Montana, in 1935.

Mary graduated from Charlo High School in 1940 and married Jensen Howell on August 16, 1941. They had 2 children, William Thomas (Marlene) Howell and Carol Betty (Richard) Simpson, and 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Following the death of Jensen in 1989, Mary enjoyed meeting friends for lunch at the Charlo Senior Center and playing pinochle. The Monday night card parties were also fun! After living in the Moiese Valley for 70 years, Mary moved to St. Ignatius in 2005. She continued to enjoy her visits to the Charlo Senior Center for several more years. For most of the last 3 years Mary resided at The Pines of Mission. On her 100th birthday all her family who lived locally helped her celebrate. She had a wonderful, caring support group there and her family is very appreciative.

There will be a family graveside service. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

