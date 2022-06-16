ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Linda Sue Schoon

Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 5 days ago

Linda Sue Schoon, 70, passed away June 12, 2022. She was born April 19, 1952, in Seaside, Oregon to Hobert and Eldora Greene. She was raised in "Warshington" and moved to Ronan, Montana when she was 16.

Linda graduated from Ronan High School in 1970. She attended the University of Montana for two years.

She married the love of her life, Anthony "Moe" Schoon on March 16, 1973.

Linda worked for Mission Valley Senior Citizens for over 25 years. She started as a substitute and retired as director of the center in 2014.

Linda was a member of Pablo Christian Church for over 40 years where she taught Sunday School and did crafts for VBS. She was also a member of the Mission Valley Quilt Guild for many years. In her spare time, Linda painted many beautiful ceramic pieces, quilted hundreds of quilts, sewed dresses for her daughters and granddaughters. She also enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, crafting, riding 4 wheelers and going to yard sales.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Moe of Pablo; her son Kevin and daughter-in-law Kim of Pablo; daughter Dana and son-in-law Richard of Kalispell; daughter Kelly of Polson; six grandchildren Taylor (Jose) of Yakima, Washington, Trevor (Chloe) of Orting, Washington, Lane of Lakeside; Levi of Polson; Kennedy and Jacob of Kalispell. Linda was blessed with three great grand kids, Sophia, Anna, AJ and was awaiting the arrival of baby Otto. She is also survived by brothers Mike of Nebraska and Randy of Panama, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

The family would like to thank all the members of Pablo Christian Church, all the doctors, nurses and EMTs who have taken such great care of Linda over the years.

A memorial service for Linda will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Pablo Christian Church, with urn burial to follow at the Ronan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pablo Christian Church or The Mission Valley Senior Citizens in Ronan.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.shriderthompson.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.

