ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Andreas, CA

Sheriff's Log and Felony Booking Log: June 6 to June 12

Calaveras Enterprise
 5 days ago

8:58 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Jenny Lind and Milton roads. 12:43 p.m., Paloma – Battery; report taken. Gwin Mine Road. 1:12 p.m., Sheep Ranch – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Sheep Ranch Road. Tuesday, June 7. Theft. 7:58 a.m.,...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on Gates Road and SR-132 in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal traffic collision on Gates Road on the evening of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The incident happened in the area of Gates Road and Highway 132 and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Traffic Collision on Gates Road. A preliminary report indicated that...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

3 motorcyclists involved in collision on Pool Station Road

Three motorcyclists traveling on Pool Station Road were involved in a collision at 3:35 p.m. on June 18. Jose Mendoza, 49, and Jose Sanchez, 51, were traveling westbound on Pool Station when they collided with Jason Logan, 50, traveling eastbound, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A CHP news...
MANTECA, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Carjacker Arrested Within Ten Minutes of Call

At about 7:21 pm Thursday evening, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported armed robbery that had just occurred at Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, after a man had just approached another man, held him at gunpoint, and taken his vehicle. Officers immediately began searching the area...
TURLOCK, CA
mymotherlode.com

UPDATE: Reported Fire On Fortuna Mine Road

Update at 1:40 p.m.: The fire has been contained with no evacuations at this time. Law enforcement requests people continue to avoid the area as emergency crews will be working throughout the afternoon mopping up. Update at 1:30 p.m.: Fire crews are on the scene of what we know now...
SONORA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murphys, CA
San Andreas, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Andreas, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Mountain Ranch, CA
City
Valley Springs, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Car speeding in excess of 100 mph on I-80 crashes into pole in Auburn

An Auburn man who was seen passing vehicles at a high rate of speed in the center divide on eastbound Interstate 80 shortly past noon Sunday crashed his car into a pole at the Caltrans Auburn Maintenance Station on Highway 49 a few minutes later. Jordan Wayne Kennedy, 30, was...
AUBURN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Brian Ortiz Dies in Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Laurel Road [Oakley, CA]

38-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Deadly Accident on Harvest Circle. The incident happened around 4:10 p.m., near the intersection of Laurel Road and Harvest Circle. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck an SUV that pulled out in front of him. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced 38-year-old Ortiz, dead at the scene.
OAKLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Lind
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Body Recovered in Dixon RV Fire

Fire on Thissell Road Consumes RV and Body Found Inside. Fire crews were called out to a reported RV fire on June 15 in Dixon. A report issued by the Dixon Fire Department stated that crews from UC Davis, Winters, and Vacaville also responded to the call and helped extinguish the blaze, which occurred on Thissell Road west of Schroeder Road. The RV was engulfed when they arrived. However, fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread.
DIXON, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal crash westbound on Bay Bridge, DUI suspected

This story has been updated to include details from the collision. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. The crash was reported around 2:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Antioch man dies in fatal Bay Bridge crash; suspected DUI driver arrested

SAN FRANCISCO – Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge.The two-car collision was reported shortly before 3 a.m., when a 2007 Infiniti M45 sedan slowed down due to possible mechanical problems and was rear-ended by a 2014 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol said.The wreck occurred on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the bridge just west of Treasure Island.The man who died was in the rear seat of the Infiniti, along with another passenger, a 21-year-old man who was hospitalized with major injuries. A 22-year-old woman in the front passenger seat also suffered major injuries, the CHP said.The driver of the Infiniti, a 22-year-old San Francisco woman, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the CHP.The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.All lanes were temporarily closed on the bridge until about 4 a.m., when the far left lane reopened, CHP officials said. All lanes were open by 5:20 a.m.
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Michael Scott#Sheriff#Sheep Ranch#French#Mokelumne Hill#Prussian
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Escapes Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Custody At Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who escaped custody at the Sacramento International Airport. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Jun 19, at 1:40 p.m., a man was arrested on suspicion of drug charges at a TSA checkpoint over the weekend. When deputies put the suspect in a patrol car, he was able to free one of his hands from the cuffs and allegedly ran away. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter but were unable to locate him.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

EDSO investigating report of theft at tree company

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video stealing equipment out of vehicles at a Placerville tree service company. The total loss for the business is estimated to be more than $7,000, according to sheriff’s officials....
PLACERVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Valley Man Arrested For Sonora Lowe’s Burglary

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that a Merced man faces felony charges after walking out of Lowe’s with over $1,800 worth of stolen merchandise. 29-year-old Rafe D. Ramsey of Merced fled in a Chrysler 300 before police officers could arrive on the scene. A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the vehicle a short time later in the Standard area for an unrelated traffic violation. The stolen property was located inside and Ramsey was identified as the alleged thief by a witness. He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail.
SONORA, CA
ABC10

Several cars burned after distribution center catches fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Wilson Way in Stockton left several cars burned but no injuries Monday afternoon, officials said. Officials described the blaze as a large structure fire at distribution center on North Wilson Way. While firefighters have contained the fire, the Stockton Police Department has closed...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

1 person dead after police shooting in Vallejo

This story has been updated to include details from the County of Solano District Attorney’s Office. SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed after a confrontation with Vallejo Police on Sunday night, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office for the County of Solano. KRON On is streaming news live […]
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

At least 2 hurt in a boating accident north of Rio Vista

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been injured after a boating accident in the deep water channel of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, crews with multiple agencies responded to the Rio Vista Boat Launch Saturday afternoon to treat multiple patients involved in a boating accident.
RIO VISTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy