Drake continues his partnership with Nike with images of a new colorway of the NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra emerging online. This time around, the sneaker arrives in a “Black/University Gold” makeover. The leather upper, mesh tongue, interior lining and midsole arrive in jet black, while the yellow “University Gold” hue adds a pop of contrast on the mini Swoosh as well as the Air unit. The accent color is further seen on the Swoosh on the toe box, in addition to the outsole, tongue tag and eyelets. Highlighting the collaboration, NOCTA’s branding is found on the footbed alongside the Swoosh.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO