On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 8:30 AM, the Santa Ana Police Department received a call for service related to a traffic collision at the intersection of Bristol Street & Edinger Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the collision was involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed his injuries. The bicyclist is described as a 67-year-old male.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO