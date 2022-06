Kane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance, at a residence located on Old Mill Ct. in Elgin, around midnight, June 16th. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a family member who told them a 45-year-old living at the residence was not acting normal. After an argument with family members, the female, armed with a knife, barricaded herself in a room that also contained a firearm.

