Today's Wordle answer guide #362: Thursday, June 16

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
It's Thursday, and that means you're searching for the answer to the June 16 (362) Wordle, right? TOAST, BACON, POACH… I have a funny feeling my grumbling stomach's trying to communicate with me today via my Wordle guesses. "If only I could work out what," I think to myself, as I swig a half-forgotten mug of tepid tea and my ignored breakfast slowly goes cold on the counter.

There's a very good chance you're more organised than I am, and you just popped by to take a look through our Wordle archive (opens in new tab) instead—go ahead! No matter what your Wordle worry is, I bet I can help. You'll find a handy pointer just a little further down the page, today's answer just below that, and if you'd like someone to explain this popular puzzler's rules I'd be happy to help you out.

Wordle June 16: A helpful hint

You need to think about protective clothing today, a common one worn at home, work, or school. It's usually tied around the back, and used to keep the garments underneath clean and dry.

Today's Wordle 362 answer

Some days there are too many possibilities even when you are on the right track, so let's make sure you get the right word before it's too late. The answer to the June 16 (362) Wordle is APRON.

How Wordle works

In Wordle you're presented with five empty boxes to work with, and you need to suss out a secret five-letter word which fits in those boxes. You've only got six guesses to nail it.

Start with the best Wordle starting word (opens in new tab), like "RAISE"—that's good because it contains three common vowels and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong.

If a box turns ⬛️, that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've nailed the letter, it's in the word and in the right spot.

As you'll know from our top Wordle tips (opens in new tab), in the next row, repeat the process for your second guess using what you learned from your previous guess. You have six tries and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E).

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games (opens in new tab). From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

