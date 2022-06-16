ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chase through LA ends in dramatic standoff involving woman, DUI suspect

nypressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (KABC) — A chase through Los Angeles Wednesday evening ended with at least four people detained in Montebello by California Highway Patrol officers. The chase ended just after 10 p.m. after...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Dies in Police Shootout at Busy Pacoima Intersection

A man is dead in the San Fernando Valley after a police shootout at a busy intersection in Pacoima. There has been heavy police presence at the intersection since that shooting took place Sunday night. Two police officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division came to the intersection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Alleged homicide suspect arrested in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - An alleged homicide suspect was arrested in Inglewood Monday after leading LAPD on a pursuit that started in Hawthorne. The suspect was seen getting out of the vehicle and running away into a nearby residential area, which apparently turned out to be where his home was located.
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montebello, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Montebello, CA
Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Vehicle in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. Hector Herrera was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 5 a.m. Sunday at 437...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash

WESTCHESTER – A woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in Westchester was an Inglewood resident. Luvia Lopez, 23, died from “blunt trauma,” the coroner’s office said on its website. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 6:28 a.m. Saturday to 6925 S. La Cienega Blvd., said Brian...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Boyle Heights#Chase#California Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

3 ‘sovereign citizens’ arrested near Joshua Tree after explosives found, deputies say

Three people, self-described as “sovereign citizens,” were arrested Saturday near Joshua Tree National Park after officials found multiple explosives in their vehicle and at their residence, authorities said. Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department found them illegally in possession of an “improvised military-grade explosive device” as well...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in fiery crash on 134 Freeway, near Cahuenga Boulevard

Officers with the California Highway Patrol engaged in a pursuit with a driver in a black 2007 Mercedes that ended in a fiery crash Saturday. The pursuit started at around 5:14 p.m. near southbound Woodman Avenue at the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, after authorities said the driver failed to yield. The driver later crashed the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of SR-134, near Cahuenga Boulevard, and the vehicle burst into flames, putting out thick black smoke. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished flames coming from the Mercedes. Authorities were able to take the pursuit suspect, who was not injured, into custody. No other injuries were reported. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man arrested, charged with murder of woman in Corona

CORONA, Calif. - A man experiencing homelessness has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman at a Corona business, according to police. James Billingsley, 24, was arrested Thursday after a short chase. Corona Police say they responded to a welfare check at 1950 Compton Ave. #105 around 1 p.m. Thursday, and found a 41-year-old woman dead inside. People at the scene told officers that Billingsley knew the owner and frequented the area. Just over an hour later, Billingsley was found just a mile from the scene and detained after trying to run from officers.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Male victim in Hollywood double fatal shooting identified

One of two victims shot to death in Hollywood on Thursday was publicly identified Saturday. RELATED: Two dead after shooting in Hollywood; Suspect at largeThe coroner's office named 40-year-old Ajani Patridge, though his city of residence was not available. Officials have yet to identify the female victim. The shooting took place just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday evening on Carlos Avenue and N. Gower Street, where Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived to find two people, Patridge and a woman, lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators also took two children located at the scene...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
nypressnews.com

Mom of slain LA cop Joseph Santana blames death on DA George Gascon

The shattered mother of a California cop who was shot and killed alongside a colleague last week has blamed embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for his death. El Monte Officer Joseph Santana, 31, and Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, were cut down by gunfire coming from inside a...
EL MONTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy