Adventist Health in the Central Valley is providing free sports physicals to student athletes at five convenient locations in Kings and Tulare counties. A sports physical, also known as a preparticipation physical evaluation, is used to determine whether a student athlete is medically eligible to play sports. The exam consists of a basic medical screening by a provider, including height and weight measurements as well as blood pressure and vision checks. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the events.

TULARE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO