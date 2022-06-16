ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosamond, CA

CHP investigating deadly crash in Rosamond

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IV52N_0gCQP9uM00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that killed at least one person Wednesday night in Rosamond.

Emergency crews received a report of a crash just before 10:45 p.m. at West Rosamond Boulevard and 46th Street West, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

A Kern County Fire crew arrived on scene and reported the vehicle was on fire and at least one person was trapped inside. The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

