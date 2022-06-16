QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you taking steps to save on utilities during the heat wave?

Mid-Missouri remains in the grips of a heat wave.

High temperatures are in the 90s are likely for about the next week, possibly even reaching 100 degrees. Some utility companies have asked customers to try to conserve energy and all of them are offering tips for users to save money .

Are you taking steps to keep the utility bills down during this heat wave? Answer in the poll below.

