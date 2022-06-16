ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you taking steps to save on utilities during the heat wave?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRY8Z_0gCQNDr500

Mid-Missouri remains in the grips of a heat wave.

High temperatures are in the 90s are likely for about the next week, possibly even reaching 100 degrees. Some utility companies have asked customers to try to conserve energy and all of them are offering tips for users to save money .

Are you taking steps to keep the utility bills down during this heat wave? Answer in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you taking steps to save on utilities during the heat wave? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#This Heat#100 Degrees#Grips
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kentucky man flown to hospital after Cole County crash on Highway 54

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kentucky man was flown to a hospital Sunday night after a crash on Highway 54 in Cole County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Old Bass Road around 6:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Raymond L. Thomas, 49, of Wingo, Kentucky was thrown The post Kentucky man flown to hospital after Cole County crash on Highway 54 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Wanted Illinois man arrested in Bellflower

BELLFLOWER, Mo. (KMIZ) An Illinois man was arrested on Thursday after a standoff with deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received information that Charles Story, 40, of Beardstown, Ill. was at a residence off of Elm Street in Bellflower. Story is wanted for questioning for his possible The post Wanted Illinois man arrested in Bellflower appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BELLFLOWER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy