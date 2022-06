The Red River Revel has announced its main stage music lineup for the 46th annual edition of the festival, taking place in Shreveport, Louisiana at Festival Plaza from October 1st – October 9th, 2022. The lineup includes nationally touring artists such as Everclear, Neal McCoy, Big Freedia, The Motet, and Mannie Fresh along with regional artists from the Ark-La-Tex to New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Pensacola, and Muscle Shoals. The 9-day festival, a Celebration of the Arts, begins on at 11:00 AM on the 1st of October with 11 hours of performances and continues each day until it’s conclusion on October 9th at 7:00 PM.

