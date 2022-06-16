ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres' CJ Abrams: On fire in minors

Abrams is on a seven-game hitting streak with Triple-A El Paso, slashing .429/.429/.657 with two homers, seven RBI and four stolen bases over that span. The prized...

CBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Earns first win

Brubaker (1-7) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout innings Monday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs. The Cubs threatened to score on multiple occasions, including in the first inning when Rafael Ortega was thrown out at home to end the frame, but Brubaker held them off and secured his first win of the year. Over his last six starts, the 28-year-old has posted a 2.65 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.11 through 70 innings. Brubaker is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Optioned to Norfolk

Baumann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The move comes as teams around the league are required to drop the number of pitchers on their active rosters to 13. Baumann's latest MLB stint lasted four days. He threw a scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the Rays in his lone appearance, dropping his ERA on the season to 4.50.
BALTIMORE, MD
Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Coughs up five runs

Severino yielded five runs on three hits and four walks over five innings in Sunday's loss to Toronto. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision. Severino was tagged early by Vladimir Guerrero's two-run shot in the first inning. He settled in to throw a few scoreless frames before George Springer hit a solo homer in the fifth. Severino was then charged with two more runs in the sixth while Miguel Castro was on the mound. It was the first time this season Severino issued more than two walks or allowed more than four runs in a start. The 28-year-old will carry a 3.27 ERA into his projected home start against Houston next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Luke Williams: Logs steal as pinch runner

Williams notched a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Williams ran for Garrett Cooper after the latter's RBI single in the ninth inning. He was able to get into scoring position, but Williams was left on base as the Marlins' rally fell short. The 25-year-old utility man is up to three steals in four attempts while adding four RBI, six runs scored and a pair of doubles in 32 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season. He has yet to carve out a regular role, instead mainly serving as a defensive replacement.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: On bench for second straight

Celestino is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks. Celestino is on the bench for a second straight contest, which was preceded by a stretch of six consecutive starts. Though Celestino should still see regular starts against left-handed pitching, he'll likely find himself out of the mix for playing time against right-handed pitching moving forward with Alex Kirilloff getting called up from Triple-A St. Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Hits bench Sunday

Heineman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Heineman started in each of the Pirates' last three games, going 0-for-9 with a walk and a run scored. Michael Perez will spell Heineman behind the dish in the series finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Making spot start

Gonzalez will start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gonzalez was scooped up by the Brewers nearly one week ago, and he'll be thrown into action Tuesday with Aaron Ashby (forearm) getting sent to the 15-day injured list Monday afternoon. Gonzalez made two starts earlier this month for the Twins, both in similar situations. He surrendered six total runs on 12 hits and struck out four over seven frames.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rockies' Alan Trejo: Returns to Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Trejo was called up from Triple-A on Friday, one day after fellow utility man Garrett Hampson (illness) was moved to the COVID-19-related injured list. With the Rockies activating Hampson ahead of Sunday's series finale with the Padres after he cleared all protocols, Trejo's brief run with the big club will come to an end.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Voth: Pressed into start Sunday

Voth will start Sunday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. The right-hander has made three appearances out of the bullpen since being claimed off waivers by Baltimore on June 7, but he'll start Sunday's contest after Jordan Lyles (undisclosed) was a late scratch. Voth hasn't thrown more than two innings or 38 pitches in an appearance this season, so he's unlikely to pitch deep enough to have a chance at qualifying for a win versus Tampa Bay.
BALTIMORE, MD
Brewers' Pedro Severino: Trying first base

Severino (suspension) played first base in his first rehab game for Double-A Biloxi on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. He hasn't played first base before in the majors, but as a right-handed hitter with power, it's possible Severino could get looks at first base when the Brewers face lefties. This is more a testament to the fact the Brewers like the production they have gotten from Omar Narvaez and Victor Caratini at catcher, and Severino doesn't have any minor-league options remaining. Severino is a career .262/.324/.441 hitter against lefties, good for a 102 wRC+. He is due back from his suspension the first week of July.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not in Saturday's lineup

Mullins isn't starting Saturday against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins recorded hits in each of the last four games and went 6-for-19 with a double, three runs, an RBI and three stolen bases during that time. However, he'll get a breather while Ryan McKenna starts in center field and bats sixth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of Sunday's lineup

Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Ramirez went 5-for-17 with three RBI while starting the past five games, but he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. Brett Phillips will start in right field while Randy Arozarena serves as the designated hitter.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Promotion official

The Rays recalled Lowe from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Tampa Bay needing to pare down its pitching staff to 13 men ahead of Monday's MLB-imposed deadline, reliever Luke Bard will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to Lowe. After breaking camp with the big club as a starting outfielder, Lowe was sent to Triple-A just three weeks later when he slashed .181/.250/.325 with a 38 percent strikeout rate over 71 plate appearances at Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old has since righted the ship at Triple-A with a .929 OPS at Durham, but he's still struck out in 31.2 percent of his 157 plate appearances. In spite of his high pedigree as a prospect, Lowe may still have to initially settle for fourth-outfielder duties behind Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier as he rejoins the big club.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Chris Mazza: Designated for assignment

Mazza (back) was activated off the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mazza had been out since late April with lower-back spasms. He's been on a rehab assignment for a full month but wasn't particularly good, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings of work. His rehab window is now up, and the Rays determined he hadn't shown enough to be worth a 40-man roster spot, so he'll now be available for other teams to claim off waivers.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains out

Garcia (side) remains on the bench Monday against Toronto. Garcia will sit for the third straight game as he deals with left side discomfort. He was reportedly available off the bench Sunday, so he'll likely be available again if needed Monday. Josh Harrison starts at second base in his absence.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Emmanuel Rivera: Losing work to Nicky Lopez

Rivera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels. Rivera will sit out for the second time in four games and looks to be moving into more of a part-time role while manager Mike Matheny has given Nicky Lopez more opportunities at third base of late. The downturn in playing time comes while Rivera has slashed .163/.212/.224 through his first 15 games of June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Retreats to bench Sunday

Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins. Varsho will head to the bench for the series finale after he saw his seven-game hitting streak come to an end with an 0-for-3, two-strikeout showing in Saturday's 11-1 loss. Jordan Luplow will enter the outfield as a replacement for Varsho, who sits for the first time since June 8.
PHOENIX, AZ

