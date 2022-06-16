ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sanford Herald

Flag Day ritual at VFW post in Sanford cut short by heat

By NANCY MCCLEARY
The Sanford Herald
The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oImh_0gCQL44D00

More than 1,000 American flags were destined to be burned during the annual Flag Day ceremony, but the heat resulted in a change of plans Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars 5631 Samuel McLeod Post in Sanford.

Only 20 flags were dropped into the blazing fire pit that was adding to the already hot and muggy weather. The remainder will be disposed of when the temperatures cool down, said Garry Gilliam, president of the Lee County Veterans Council and a VFW member.

