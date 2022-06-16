Hot & Humid Friday!

Sunny skies and heat & humidity dominate the forecast Friday — as temperatures will flirt with the record high of 96° that was set back in 1939! A stray shower not out of the question as a cold front slides through the area, but any rain will be isolated and brief. The weekend forecast is looking AWESOME!!! Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s all weekend and humidity will not be a factor! The 90s make a comeback for the middle of next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday A slight chance of showers between 11am and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 54. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

