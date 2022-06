(Hope, MN) -- A Thursday grain bin accident has left a worker dead at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope. Witnesses say 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum got trapped in the grain bin just after 9:15 p-m. Emergency responders recovered his body. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into Frantum’s death is being conducted. A study by Purdue University shows only two states have had more documented agricultural confined-space-related accidents than Minnesota since 1962.

HOPE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO