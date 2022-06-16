ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chase through LA ends in dramatic standoff involving woman, DUI suspect

By Benjamin leo
timesnewsexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (KABC) — A chase through Los Angeles Wednesday evening ended with at least four people detained in Montebello by California Highway Patrol officers. The chase ended just after 10 p.m. after the...

timesnewsexpress.com

timesnewsexpress.com

Hours-long standoff with armed kidnapping suspect in Commerce continues

Authorities were engaged in a lengthy standoff with a reportedly armed suspect in Commerce Monday morning. They were first called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. the night prior, after reports of a man armed with a gun inside of the Travel Lodge Motel located on Telegraph Road near Slauson Avenue.
CBS LA

Pursuit ends in fiery crash on 134 Freeway, near Cahuenga Boulevard

Officers with the California Highway Patrol engaged in a pursuit with a driver in a black 2007 Mercedes that ended in a fiery crash Saturday. The pursuit started at around 5:14 p.m. near southbound Woodman Avenue at the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, after authorities said the driver failed to yield. The driver later crashed the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of SR-134, near Cahuenga Boulevard, and the vehicle burst into flames, putting out thick black smoke. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished flames coming from the Mercedes. Authorities were able to take the pursuit suspect, who was not injured, into custody. No other injuries were reported. 
timesnewsexpress.com

2 people shot behind Baldwin Hills McDonald’s

Two people were shot and injured Saturday in Baldwin Hills. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in the area when they heard gunshots, at around 3:30 p.m., and discovered two victims shot in the rear of a McDonalds, near the 3500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard, officials said.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in South LA Drive-by Shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at West 83rd and Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. James Hall...
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
Key News Network

1 Male, 1 Female Shot to Death in Hollywood

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Two victims were located shot and fatally wounded on a street late Thursday night in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood patrol officers responded to numerous calls of a shooting in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue around 11:15 p.m., June 16, stated LAPD in a news release.
foxla.com

Man, woman gunned down in Hollywood overnight

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for a gunman after two people were killed in an overnight shooting in the heart of Hollywood. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man and woman were found shot to death at the intersection of North Gower Street and Carlos Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, adding that they received multiple 911 calls about the incident.
timesnewsexpress.com

‘The best of us’: Hundreds gather to honor slain El Monte officers

Joseph Santana wanted to be an El Monte police officer, just like his stepfather. It was a long journey. He worked in the city’s maintenance department for six years, then became a sheriff’s deputy in San Bernardino County. Finally, he donned a dark blue uniform and a badge...
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Balsam Road [Victorville, CA]

Motorcyclist Airlifted after Traffic Accident on Lone Eagle Street. Police responded to the crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Balsam Road and Lone Eagle Street at around 3:48 p.m. Furthermore, police said a carrier Fed Ex van and gray Suzuki bike crashed for reasons currently...
Key News Network

Female Trapped After Collision with Tree

Porter Ranch, Los Angeles, CA: A collision with a tree left a female trapped in critical condition on Friday night, June 17, in the Porter Ranch neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a traffic collision with entrapment...
theavtimes.com

2 killed in fiery solo crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol has released more information on the fiery single-vehicle crash near Lancaster early Wednesday morning that killed two people. The collision happened at midnight on Wednesday, June 15, on Avenue H just east of 115th Street East, according to a CHP report. Both victims...
