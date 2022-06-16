ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

This startup wants to help teams get more out of virtual meetings

By Natasha Lomas
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdea being that, collectively, the suite of tools can help professionals keep on top of the flow of info coming at them and their co-workers without everyone needing to attend every meeting in real-time. (Hence the name, tl;dv — which is internet slang for ‘too long; didn’t...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Why did Brex really decide to ditch SMBs?

Last week was a true roller-coaster ride in the world of fintech. It felt like for every funding round that I covered, I also reported on a layoff. Real estate tech companies Redfin and Compass combined let go of over 900 workers while Notarize and Wealthsimple conducted staff cuts of their own. In the contradictory world that is the startup scene, proptech HomeLight raised a $60 million extension and acquired another startup.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

LG Nova announces its Mission for the Future startup selectees

Each of these 20 companies will receive $100,000 each to work with LG to create a business framework for running a pilot with LG’s accelerator. “Over the last few months, our work with the First 50 startups has helped us continue to refine our vision for the future as we look at new areas of growth for LG,” LG Electronics Senior VP for Innovation Dr. Sokwoo Rhee, who I also interviewed in January, said in an email. “We’re inspired by all of those who have participated to date with groundbreaking, thoughtful tech innovations to drive and contribute to our collaborative community and guiding principle of ‘outside-in’ innovation. With this announcement, we’re sharing the results of our ongoing work in engaging with the startup and entrepreneur community to create impactful technologies that will lead society into the future.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The rise of API-first companies, in fintech and beyond

API-first companies aren’t a new thing, but I have been paying more attention to them since TechCrunch Disrupt 2021, where I moderated a panel conversation with Plaid CTO Jean-Denis Greze. Plaid is a fintech company, yes, but it’s not just in fintech that API solutions are on the rise — and helping solve a great range of problems. — Anna.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Box CEO Aaron Levie on where web3 doesn’t make sense

There haven’t been many tech executives repeatedly criticizing the idea of what a “web3” crypto internet represents, but Box CEO Aaron Levie has certainly been more vocal than most. Earlier this week, we had the chance to catch up Levie on TechCrunch’s crypto podcast Chain Reaction, pushing him to dial in on some of the promises surrounding web3 that he was most skeptical about.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Meet#Amazon Web Services#Productivity Software#Customer Data#Tl
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Bill Gates doesn’t know how Elon Musk finds the time and other TC news

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast our host, I talk with Bill Gates (yes, that Bill Gates) about whether we can still avoid climate disaster, the importance of crypto, and Elon Musk’s time management and social media skills. That conversation is an edited version of the full chat (which you can view here if you’re a TechCrunch+ member) that went down earlier this week at the TC Sessions: Climate event in Berkeley. I also talks with TC writer Ingrid Owen about Spotify’s acquisition of the Voice AI startup Sonatic. And as always, you’ll get a rundown of the week’s top news on TechCrunch.
BERKELEY, CA
TechCrunch

Ghana’s fintech Fido raises $30M to roll out new products and expand across Africa

Fido told TechCrunch that it is planning to add savings and payment products to its portfolio later this year, and to enter Uganda, its second market, as it prepares to expand to more regions across the continent. The fintech is also set to open its second research and development center in Ghana’s capital, Accra, which will augment its Israel branch, to help it automate most of its operations to ensure sustainability in the long-term.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechCrunch

10 tips for running effective board meetings

I quickly realized that the makeup of a board, as well as what’s required of its members, is vastly different at an early-stage startup than what I’d experienced when I was reporting to the board of a public company. My formative experience with board meetings was as a...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

India’s CityMall cuts 191 jobs following $75 million fundraise in late March

The Gurugaon-headquartered startup, which has raised over $110 million and counts General Catalyst, Norwest Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures among its backers, said it is cutting the jobs to bring about “structural changes across functions at CityMall.”. The layoff impacts at least 30% of the three-year-old startup’s workforce, according...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Nigerian at-home lab testing platform Healthtracka gets $1.5M, backed by female VCs

Diagnostics is at the center of healthcare; without it, doctors and physicians cannot offer treatment. But in emerging markets like Africa, where infrastructure is lacking and the doctor-to-patient ratio stands at a staggering 1:5,000, regular checkups are often considered an afterthought. Healthtracka, a Lagos-based healthtech seeking to change this narrative...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Matrix Partners is raising $450 million for new India fund

The firm, which counts Ofbusiness and Razorpay among its portfolio firms, disclosed it is raising the new India fund and its size in an SEC filing last week. At $450 million, Matrix is considerably increasing the amount of capital it plans to invest in India. Its third fund, closed in 2019, was $300 million.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Cloudflare outage hit crypto exchanges FTX, Bitfinex and more

The CEO of OKX, which saw $1.47 billion in trading volume in the past 24 hours, tweeted asking for “web3 alternative in the future” after the company’s website was hit by Cloudflare’s service issues. FTX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, briefly went into the “post-only” trading...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Impossible Mining is combing the seafloor for battery metals

The San Jose–based Y Combinator graduate believes it has developed a method to mine the depths of the ocean for polymetallic nodule rocks without harming the fragile ecosystem in the process. It’s been something of a hot button topic in recent years — for obvious reasons — including a statement from 622 marine science and policy experts who called for a pause on the practice.
SAN JOSE, CA
TechCrunch

Kibo School gets $2M to offer online STEM degrees to students in Africa

Upon graduating, she embarked on a quest to make education easily accessible, keen to pivot on opportunities in the American edtech sector as she gained experience through roles that saw her digitize textbooks at Palo Alto Networks and later serve as the product lead at Google Classroom. By the time...
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

UK scaleups should HMRC-proof their business plans before a slow, hot summer

That said, KPMG’s latest venture capital report reveals a rich environment for British startups to succeed. Scaleups raised over £6.9 billion between January and March alone. Competition will be hot. In response to this new environment, founders should do everything they can to make investment decisions easier for...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Omio raises $80M as travel demand rebounds after years of COVID-19 crisis

The E round includes backing from some new investors including Lazard Asset Management and Stack Capital Group. Existing investors reupping their support for the almost decade-old business include NEA, Temasek, and funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, amongst others. It’s Omio’s first funding since a $100M convertible note it...
TRAVEL
TechCrunch

Bybit crypto exchange joins the the list of companies cutting staff

Crypto journalist James Wu first noted the news about Bybit’s layoffs yesterday. He said that the company is cutting a whopping 30% of its 2,000 people workforce. However, the company didn’t give any indication about its workforce size or the number of people it has laid off. “Bybit...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Another brutal week for crypto and crypto companies

I’ll be AFK for the next two newsletters, with the excellent Henry Pickavet subbing in for me while I’m gone. Henry is one of the best humans I know — so be nice!. story this week, unfortunately, was one of layoffs — specifically, layoffs at Coinbase. The crypto exchange announced on Tuesday that it’ll be laying off 18% of its workforce, with CEO Brian Armstrong saying the company “grew too quickly” in the last year and a half.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy