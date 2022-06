Boris Johnson warned train passengers they must “stay the course” in the face of the “unnecessary aggravation” caused by rail strikes.The Prime Minister told a meeting of the Cabinet that reforms are vital for the rail industry and those who work in it.Millions of people are suffering disruption as only a fifth of trains are running on Tuesday and half of lines are closed.Services are generally restricted to main lines, but even those are only open between 7.30am and 6.30pm.Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out...

TRAFFIC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO