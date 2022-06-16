ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Montcalm by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Allegan, Kent, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Allegan; Kent; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren Air Quality Alert for Today and Wednesday The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Tuesday June 21st and Wednesday June 22nd to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

