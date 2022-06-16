ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polson, MT

$34k in scholarships awarded to local students

Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 5 days ago

Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation awarded 21 scholarships totaling $34,500 to Polson High School seniors and former Polson High School graduates who are currently attending an accredited 2 year, 4 year, community college, university or vocational school.

The following scholarships are set up through the PSEF with money donated by individuals in memory of loved ones, alumni classes, civic organizations and employees of School District #23 in the amount of $500. PSEF matches the $500 donation with $500 so each high school senior receives a $1,000 scholarship. One exception is the Alumni Class of ‘59, which provides $1,000 scholarship, and PSEF provided $500 for the student to receive a $1500 scholarship. The student receiving the Alumni Class of ’59 scholarships is Connor Lanier.

Additional high school seniors receiving $1,000 scholarships are Bridger Smith who received the Montecahto Club Scholarship, Trey Kelley received the Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship, Ajalin Simshaw the Jessie Clemans Memorial Scholarship, Johna Dhuyvetter the J.V. Holman Memorial Scholarship. Other individuals and organizations that provided $500 scholarships which are matched by funds from PSEF and the students receiving these scholarships are Josie Salois, the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship and Esme’Yarborough received the Merle Anderson/Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship. A new scholarship provided this year is the George Mahoney Memorial Scholarship. Mahoney was one of the original founders of this organization and served as vice president since 2002. Mesa McKee was award the Mahoney Scholarship. Polson High Seniors received a total of $8,500 in scholarships through PSEF.

The following $2,000 scholarships for students currently enrolled in college were provided. Autumn Becker was awarded a $1000 dollars from the Emma Sager Women of Rollins Scholarship and a $1000 from PSEF. The Theiler/Oberlitner Scholarship provided a $1,000 scholarship with matching funds from PSEF to Weston Danley. The Alumni Class of 1965 Scholarship was awarded to Laurel Bitterman, . Lauren Vergeront received the Sue Gregg Lanier Scholarship, Whitney Barr was given the Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship, Malia Seeley and Mara Fitzgerald each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Mildred and Hib Hanson Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation. Karlina Lawson was provided the Trusler Family Vocational Scholarship and Keyan Dalbey received the Robert Depoe III Memorial Scholarship. School District #23 Scholarship was awarded to Payton Dupuis. Mollie Fisher received the Baertsch Memorial Scholarship, Shawntaya Burland and Heidi Bowman were each awarded the Jessie Clemans memorial Scholarship.

Thanks to donations from sponsors for the Lake City Open Golf Tournament that is held in conjunction with Polson Bay Golf Course and PSEF and donations from individuals and organizations these college students received a total of $26,000 in scholarships.

Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation, is a local non-profit organization established in 2002 as Polson Dollars for Scholars. The purpose of the organization is to expand access to post-secondary educational opportunities for Polson High School graduates and assist parents and students with college expenses. Since its inception we have provided over 321 PHS students with a $346,500 worth of scholarships. Tax-deductible donations, individuals leaving money in their wills, and fund-raisers provide the funds for scholarships as well as individuals setting up a scholarship fund in memory of a loved one. All donations and monies raised goes towards scholarships. For more information on setting up a scholarship in memory of a loved one or joining our organization please contact board member Chris Strom at stromchris2@gmail.com. “Like” us on our Face Book page and visit our web page at Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation for more information.

Lake County Leader

Linda Sue Schoon

Linda Sue Schoon, 70, passed away June 12, 2022. She was born April 19, 1952, in Seaside, Oregon to Hobert and Eldora Greene. She was raised in "Warshington" and moved to Ronan, Montana when she was 16. Linda graduated from Ronan High School in 1970. She attended the University of Montana for two years. She married the love of her life, Anthony "Moe" Schoon on March 16, 1973. Linda worked for Mission Valley Senior Citizens for over 25 years. She started as a substitute and retired as director of the center in 2014. Linda was a member of Pablo Christian Church...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Letters to the editor June 16

Energy hog coming to town A bitcoin mining company is planning to build a new 50-megawatt data center in Polson and Energy Keepers (a CSKT corporation) is contracting to supply hydropower from the Salish-Kootenai Dam (formerly Kerr Dam). This huge operation will use 25% of the power that the dam generates, or the same amount of power to supply over 35,000 homes. Let that sink in. It will also generate noise that sounds like a huge plane taking off 24/7. Ask the Missoula County Commissioners about their negative experience with a bitcoin mining company that set up shop in Bonner. This company will produce...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Legals for June, 16 2022

RESOLUTION TO DISPOSE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY As provided in 20-6-604, MCA, the Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 hereby resolve to sell excess property, namely District supplies, equipment, etc. that are no longer utilized by the District. The Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 further resolve that notices of this resolution shall be published in the local papers, The CharKoosta, and The Lake County Leader the weeks of June 13th, 2022 and June 20th, 2022. This resolution shall become effective 14 days after publication of the second notice identified in the above paragraph, unless appealed to the...
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Mary Anita Patelzick Howell

Mary Anita Patelzick Howell, age 100, passed away June 12, 2022, at The Pines of Mission. She was born October 27, 1921, in Camas, Idaho, to Thomas and Edna (Mortensen) Patelzick the second of six children: Elaine (Aubrey) Bennett, Thomas (Bev) Patelzick, Jan (Bill) Higgins, and Claire (Ray) Cabrera. She moved with the family to Agawam, Montana, in 1930 and to Moiese, Montana, in 1935. Mary graduated from Charlo High School in 1940 and married Jensen Howell on August 16, 1941. They had 2 children, William Thomas (Marlene) Howell and Carol Betty (Richard) Simpson, and 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren,...
CHARLO, MT
Polson, MT
Polson, MT
Mildred, MT
Montana Society
Montana Education
Polson, MT
Lake County Leader

Rodney Erick Stedje

In the evening of June 3, 2022, Rodney Erick Stedje of Ronan, Montana died at the age of 70 surrounded by loved ones. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer in September. Rod was born to Ruth and Norman Stedje in Kalispell, Montana in 1952 at Kalispell General Hospital located only two blocks from their home. In 1963, the Stedje family moved to Ronan to open Stedje Brothers, Inc. selling Ford and New Holland implements. Rod graduated from Ronan High School in 1970 and received his bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Pacific Lutheran University in 1974. There he met...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Timothy Jay Piedalue

Timothy Jay Piedalue, age 58, passed away June 5, 2022 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. He was born September 11, 1963, in Polson. Tim was an enrolled member of the CS&K Tribes and raised in Ronan along with his 10 siblings on the family ranch. Tim was passionate about his artwork, muscle cars, and restoring bicycles. He was most famous for his 9/11 tribute piece of his daughter, Shelbie. Tim, being a starving artist, earned a living as a bartender for many years and was well known in Ronan for his story telling and making people laugh. He was preceded in death by his father Homer Piedalue, sister Shelly Piedalue, and brothers Lyle and Terry Piedalue. Tim is survived by his daughter Shelbie Piedalue and her 2 children Bryson and Tatum Piedalue; his mother, Barbara Mann; brothers, Tracy Burland, Dana, Mike, Dale, Chris and Ryan Piedalue; as well as his sister Gayla Lytton and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is planning a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Commission to consider Arlee housing development

The Lake County Commission on Thursday will consider proposals for a trio of related subdivisions in Arlee that would be developed with a total of 99 lots on about 70 acres. The Lake County Commission will discuss the proposal Thursday at 1:30 p.m. In May, the Lake County Planning Board voted 4-3 in opposition to each of the subdivisions. Applicants Mike Bauer and Sean Amundson, on behalf of developer William John Armstrong, are planning the Serene Arlee project, which is located about a mile east of U.S. 93 in Arlee on the south side of Pow Wow Road, near the Arlee powwow...
ARLEE, MT
Lake County Leader

Community Calendar: Chainsaw Rendezvous

Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous is June 9-12 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. See woodworkers at their finest. Flag Day sing-along Those who enjoy listening to or singing patriotic songs are invited to a sing-along on Flag Day Tuesday, June 14 from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Polson Elks Club. The Mission Valley Choral Society is organizing the sing-along following the theme "Get America Singing." Christian Bumgarner will direct such songs as "Battle Hymn of Republic," "America," "God Bless America," "The Star Spangled Banner," "You're a Grand Old Flag," audience suggestions and more. The "Blue Book of Patriotic Songs" will be...
POLSON, MT
#Scholarships#College#Vocational School#Charity#Polson Scholarship#Polson High School
Lake County Leader

Education Secretary Cardona delivers commencement address at SKC

After an invitation from SKC President, Dr. Sandra Boham, and after considering the 37 tribal colleges and universities established in 14 states — among other invitations, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona chose to make his singular commencement address for 2022 at the Flathead Reservation's own Salish Kootenai College. What stood out about SKC, according to Secretary Cardona, was the college's focus on language as a keystone in preserving the culture of a people. He identified SKC as a model for other schools and expressed a hope that other colleges would follow its lead. Cardona further observed that SKC, being on an...
COLLEGES
Lake County Leader

County, Tribes join new infrastructure agreement

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council and the Lake County Commission last week announced a new cooperative infrastructure agreement aimed at improving services and reducing costs. According to a press release from the Tribal Council, under the agreement, approved by resolution of each of the governing bodies, the Tribes and the county will collaborate to "identify solutions to repair, rehabilitate, and maintain roads, bridges and culverts" on the Flathead Reservation and in Lake County.     "An agreement like this makes sense for all of our citizens. The two governments have the resources between them to replace and repair infrastructure essential to all,"...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County deputy attorney tapped for judicial vacancy

Gov. Greg Gianforte has appointed Molly Owen to fill a judicial vacancy in Lake and Sanders counties. Before accepting the appointment, Owen worked as Deputy County Attorney for Lake County since 2015 and as St. Ignatius Town Attorney since 2017. She graduated magna cum laude from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University in 2012, according to her application. Owen will be replacing Judge James Manley, who is retiring on June 1, and she will be sworn in on June 20. "Molly is an accomplished attorney who appreciates the court's role in interpreting laws, not making them from...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Buz "Wayne" Learn

Buz "Wayne" Learn, 70, of Ronan, passed away on April 27, 2022. Buz was born on Dec. 31, 1951, in Kalispell, to Maretta (Davis) and Richard Learn. He enjoyed spending his days out in the woods logging and running heavy equipment, especially his excavator. On Aug. 31, 1969 he married his wife of 50 years Arlene Learn at their family ranch house in Perma. They raised three children: Waynet, Wayne and Levi. Buz loved spending time with his family and was always eager to work outside. He was an amazing father and grandfather/great-grandfather. He loved to talk about anything that had to...
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Polson eyed for potential crypto data center

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte last week announced preliminary plans for a new cryptocurrency data center to be constructed in Polson, potentially in partnership with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Gianforte revealed the potential project during his "On the Rise" economic summit in Bozeman. The data center would be spearheaded by Bitzero, a cryptocurrency mining company that recently rolled out plans to build numerous data centers in North Dakota. Bitzero CEO Akbar Shamji was on stage with Gianforte to make the announcement, along with Bitzero investor Kevin O'Leary of "Shark Tank" fame, and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Secretary Martin Charlo. U.S. Sen....
POLSON, MT
Lake County Leader

Sheriff Bell wins re-election in Lake County

Don Bell has won his re-election bid for Lake County sheriff. According to results from the Lake County primary election held Tuesday, June 7, Bell garnered 4,300 votes compared to challenger Corey White Jr.'s 1,329. Bell has held the position since 2015. White is a police sergeant in Ronan. The preliminary count includes all votes except provisional ballots, according to Election Administrator Toni Kramer. On the 21,000 registered voters in Lake County, 8,255 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 39%. The race for Lake County commissioner in District 2 had Stephen Stanley out front with 2,139 votes. Max Krantz had 1,744 and Roy...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

UM Announces Spring Semester Dean's List, 4.0 List

MISSOULA – At the University of Montana, about 2,500 undergraduate students made the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List or President’s 4.0 List. To qualify, students must be undergraduates, earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and receive grades of A or B in at least nine credits. Students who receive any grade of C+ or below or no credit (NC/NCR) in a course are not eligible. The students on the linked lists below made UM’s spring semester 2022 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0. This information is grouped by hometowns or alphabetically by first name. ARLEE Brandy Calhoun* Jacob Chafee* Jace Dewalt* Samantha Jacobson* Ravi Marsolek Denny Nelson-Sween* Shealee Petrey* Brandon Quamme Logan Richardson* Colton Rothwell* Karlyn Sanchez* BIGFORK: Carson Brown* Austin Keller* Madigan Kinslow* Richard McManaway* Alexa Miller Ashley Miller* Jordan Nelson* James Olechowski* Jory Towe* Julia Wynne Emma Zupicich* CHARLO: Nicholas Antoine* Brady Fryberger* Jack Merriman* Tori Olsen* Caitlin Thompson DIXON: Owen Baty Chauntay Cripps HOT SPRINGS: Hailey Cote* LAKESIDE: Kaylah Boles Jordan Buxton* Rebeka Jessee Tailer Kemper* Damara Stewart* POLSON: Violet Anderson Keliegh Borchers* Bailey Bournstein* Elizabeth Brown Gavin Brown* Shaeley Brown Aubrey Frissell* Beatrix Frissell Pamela Gonzalez-Fischer Christopher Groessler Marritta GrowingThunder Fogarty* Rachael Hagen* Patrick Hahn* Justin Hergett* Savannah Houle* Calvin Nowlen* Matthew Spahr Bella Spencer* Lauren Vergeront* Tanner Wilson Esme Yarbrough* RONAN: Chelsey Bauer Morgan Brooks Mark Grissom* Robert Hocker Anabella Smith* Anya Smith Shellanne Strozzi* Aurrora Watkins* SAINT IGNATIUS: Ryan Pillsbury* Sophia Tolbert
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Kristine S. Meili

Celebration of Life for our longtime Ronan teacher Kristine S. Meili will be on June 18, 2022 at K. William Harvey School in Ronan, MT at 11 a.m. We will meet outdoors on the north end of the school. There will be a light luncheon following the service. For questions, contact Peggy Rowe at peg_rowe2012@hotmail.com
RONAN, MT
Lake County Leader

Lakeside Ambulance/QRU marks more than four decades of serving

The Lakeside Ambulance/Quick Response Unit maintains a staff of emergency medical service personnel who collectively contribute thousands of hours each year to provide assistance to the communities it serves. Founded in 1981, the mission of the Lakeside QRU is to provide essential, quality pre-hospital emergency medical care and transport. "The QRU is a team of dedicated individuals serving its neighbors in the West Shore communities in times of need," said Mike Sterry, Lakeside QRU's board chairman and EMT. "Over the QRU's history it has gone from a handful of community volunteers with basic medical training and supply backpacks to its current 35...
LAKESIDE, MT
Lake County Leader

2 killed in head-on crash near Arlee

Two people were killed Sunday, June 12 in a head-on crash on U.S. 93 in Lake County. According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the accident happened at mile marker 15 near Arlee at 5:26 a.m. A 23-year-old Ronan man driving a Chrysler 300 was headed north on the highway when his vehicle veered into the southbound lane and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by a 22-year-old man from Omak, Washington. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and died at the scene of the accident.
ARLEE
Lake County Leader

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Huxley Anthony Abel Andrews was born May 5, 2022 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. His parents are Nicholas Andrews and Sereina Arroyo of Polson. His paternal grandparents are Mark and Jan Andrews of Polson. His maternal grandparents are Anthony Arroyo and Gina Soza of Arizona. Huxley joins siblings T.J. and RyLee. Hadley Jade Anderson was born May 4, 2022 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces. Her parents are Matthew Anderson...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Garden of the Rockies Museum gets new roof

For the last two years the Garden of the Rockies Museum in Ronan has been raising money to replace the roof on the main building. Work finally began last week thanks to many donors and volunteers. The First Catholic Church was built in 1910 and moved to the Mission Valley Heritage site for the Garden of the Rockies Museum in 1980. The land was donated by the school district, supported by the Ronan Woman’s Club and many community members. The museum has six buildings of memorabilia. For the last few years the roof on the main building has deteriorated due to harsh weather and winds. The cost to replace the roof was estimated at $20,000. The North Crow Woman’s Club donated a large portion to the project, while several individuals and businesses also responded, and a few grants were secured. Work on the project started last week. The Ronan High School National Honor Society spent a morning to dust and clean all six buildings. The museum also thanked Whiting Construction LLC, Jan and Rob Myers, Diane Grant, and Carol Bryant.
RONAN, MT
