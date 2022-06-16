$34k in scholarships awarded to local students

Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation awarded 21 scholarships totaling $34,500 to Polson High School seniors and former Polson High School graduates who are currently attending an accredited 2 year, 4 year, community college, university or vocational school.

The following scholarships are set up through the PSEF with money donated by individuals in memory of loved ones, alumni classes, civic organizations and employees of School District #23 in the amount of $500. PSEF matches the $500 donation with $500 so each high school senior receives a $1,000 scholarship. One exception is the Alumni Class of ‘59, which provides $1,000 scholarship, and PSEF provided $500 for the student to receive a $1500 scholarship. The student receiving the Alumni Class of ’59 scholarships is Connor Lanier.

Additional high school seniors receiving $1,000 scholarships are Bridger Smith who received the Montecahto Club Scholarship, Trey Kelley received the Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship, Ajalin Simshaw the Jessie Clemans Memorial Scholarship, Johna Dhuyvetter the J.V. Holman Memorial Scholarship. Other individuals and organizations that provided $500 scholarships which are matched by funds from PSEF and the students receiving these scholarships are Josie Salois, the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship and Esme’Yarborough received the Merle Anderson/Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship. A new scholarship provided this year is the George Mahoney Memorial Scholarship. Mahoney was one of the original founders of this organization and served as vice president since 2002. Mesa McKee was award the Mahoney Scholarship. Polson High Seniors received a total of $8,500 in scholarships through PSEF.

The following $2,000 scholarships for students currently enrolled in college were provided. Autumn Becker was awarded a $1000 dollars from the Emma Sager Women of Rollins Scholarship and a $1000 from PSEF. The Theiler/Oberlitner Scholarship provided a $1,000 scholarship with matching funds from PSEF to Weston Danley. The Alumni Class of 1965 Scholarship was awarded to Laurel Bitterman, . Lauren Vergeront received the Sue Gregg Lanier Scholarship, Whitney Barr was given the Chris Hoyt Memorial Scholarship, Malia Seeley and Mara Fitzgerald each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Mildred and Hib Hanson Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation. Karlina Lawson was provided the Trusler Family Vocational Scholarship and Keyan Dalbey received the Robert Depoe III Memorial Scholarship. School District #23 Scholarship was awarded to Payton Dupuis. Mollie Fisher received the Baertsch Memorial Scholarship, Shawntaya Burland and Heidi Bowman were each awarded the Jessie Clemans memorial Scholarship.





Thanks to donations from sponsors for the Lake City Open Golf Tournament that is held in conjunction with Polson Bay Golf Course and PSEF and donations from individuals and organizations these college students received a total of $26,000 in scholarships.

Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation, is a local non-profit organization established in 2002 as Polson Dollars for Scholars. The purpose of the organization is to expand access to post-secondary educational opportunities for Polson High School graduates and assist parents and students with college expenses. Since its inception we have provided over 321 PHS students with a $346,500 worth of scholarships. Tax-deductible donations, individuals leaving money in their wills, and fund-raisers provide the funds for scholarships as well as individuals setting up a scholarship fund in memory of a loved one. All donations and monies raised goes towards scholarships. For more information on setting up a scholarship in memory of a loved one or joining our organization please contact board member Chris Strom at stromchris2@gmail.com. “Like” us on our Face Book page and visit our web page at Polson Scholarship and Education Foundation for more information.