Live History Days at Miracle of America Museum

On any given day, the exhibits in the Miracle of America Museum tell the history of America and its peoples. There’s a lot to see and learn.



But during Live History Days on July 16 and 17, many exhibits will come alive as skilled craftsmen show us how things were made in the “old days” while and volunteers start the engines on what are usually static displays. Want to take a ride in a military vehicle? Sit in the cockpit of a jet plane? Watch as a freshly cut log becomes lumber for a house or barn? Learn how arrowheads are made? See how hot glass and the skill of a glass blower create a work of art? Now’s your chance. History will come alive during Live History Days on the third weekend in July.

There are hundreds of things to see on the Museum’s four acres where more than 40 buildings provide a glimpse into the past while providing plenty of room for families to explore. The many kid-friendly exhibits will be enhanced with chances to ride in the park train, “drive” a dragster race car or have a photo taken with a minion, an alien or inside a UFO. You can even start thinking “snow” with a new exhibit of vintage snow machines created with the help of Western Montana Vintage Snowmobile Enthusiasts.

Crafters are always welcome to demonstrate their work.



And re-enactors are also needed to help drive some of the vehicles or run machinery. Please call 406-883-6804 for more information.



The Museum is located at 36094 Memory Lane in Polson and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for children 2-12 and $10 for adults. Children under 2 are admitted free. All rides during Live History Days are included in the admission price, but since this is an annual fundraiser for the Museum, tips or larger cash donations are appreciated.