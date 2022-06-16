ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlee, MT

Commission to consider Arlee housing development

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 5 days ago

The Lake County Commission on Thursday will consider proposals for a trio of related subdivisions in Arlee that would be developed with a total of 99 lots on about 70 acres.

The Lake County Commission will discuss the proposal Thursday at 1:30 p.m. In May, the Lake County Planning Board voted 4-3 in opposition to each of the subdivisions.

Applicants Mike Bauer and Sean Amundson, on behalf of developer William John Armstrong, are planning the Serene Arlee project, which is located about a mile east of U.S. 93 in Arlee on the south side of Pow Wow Road, near the Arlee powwow grounds.

The Serene Arlee No. 1 subdivision would include 35 lots on about 24 acres. Plans show lots ranging in size from 0.5 to 0.75 acres, with a 2 acre common area that will include an irrigation and fire suppression pond.

The Serene Arlee No. 2 subdivision would include 35 lots on 24 acres, with lots ranging from 0.5 to 0.75 acres in size, with two 1-acre common areas.

The Serene Arlee No. 3 subdivision proposes 29 lots on about 23 acres, with about 2.3 acres of common space. Lots would be about 0.5 to 1 acre in size.

Each of the three subdivisions are planned to be developed with spec homes.

The subdivisions would be served by the Arlee community sewer system and shared wells.

The developer is asking for a variance in road standards to allow for two proposed internal streets to intersect Pow Pow Road less than 125 feet from a private unnamed road serving three homes. A second variance request would allow two roads to intersect at one point with a roundabout.

A traffic study for the three subdivisions anticipates 73 peak hour morning trips and 98 peak hour evening trips, and 935 new daily trips at full build-out. No capacity issues at highway intersections or on local streets are expected.

Various concerns were raised about the three subdivisions from area stakeholders.

The Arlee Volunteer Fire Department in March submitted comments to the county regarding its ability to serve the subdivisions. They suggested they would need a storage tank to refill the water tender in the event of a fire, as well as a ladder truck since the proposed homes would be two stories or taller.

A memo from CSKT Division of Engineering and Water Resources questioned whether the Arlee Water and Sewer District could handle the increased volume, and noted the project’s location to Jocko Spring Creek which is considered a fishery.

“It is difficult to envision a circumstance where groundwater abstraction from the proposed development would not have a net adverse effect on the legal and/or physical availability of water to Jocko River,” the memo states.

The memo also raised concerns about the irrigation plan using a surface reservoir.

Further, in May the Bureau of Indian Affairs said the plan to change the property’s water allotment under the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project from agricultural to domestic is not an authorized use.

The CSKT Tribal Preservation Department also chimed in and asked for the project to be denied.

“The town of Arlee has been identified as an important traditional landscape for all three tribes and an undertaking of this magnitude would have a negative impact,” a letter from Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Katie McDonald stated.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Missoula apartment availability on the rise

MISSOULA, Mont.- A new report from Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors show things are looking up for Missoula renters as more apartments hit the market. According to the report, 241 new apartment units hit the market in 2021. So far in 2022, 265 new units are already finished with potential for another 250 more units to hit the market before the end of the year.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
107.5 Zoo FM

Grand Opening Announced for Iconic Renovated Missoula Building

It's kind of crazy to think about how long renovations have been happening over at the Radio Central Building in downtown Missoula. Renovations began on that spot in 2018; to put it into perspective, I moved to Missoula in 2018. It's been four years and I've never known a time when that building wasn't being worked on in some way!
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, MT
Government
County
Lake County, MT
Arlee, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Arlee, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Guard Commander Describes Rescue Efforts After Floods

Last week, we told you how the Montana Army National Guard helped rescue nearly 90 people who were stranded in the midst of historic flooding that hit the area. Check out the photo above, and you can see the significance of those rescue efforts as a mom holds tight to her two little boys asleep and warming up under the camouflage flight jacket.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Systems#The Serene Arlee
Flathead Beacon

Flathead Food Banks Overwhelmed as Prices Rise

Inflation and supply chain shortages are testing the limits of northwest Montana’s food banks. Across the Flathead, food pantries are facing emptier shelves and scarcer donations as demand for their services grows. “Our numbers have definitely been increasing,” Ann Bohmer, co-manager of the Columbia Falls Food Bank, said. “[There’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Lake County Leader

Letters to the editor June 16

Energy hog coming to town A bitcoin mining company is planning to build a new 50-megawatt data center in Polson and Energy Keepers (a CSKT corporation) is contracting to supply hydropower from the Salish-Kootenai Dam (formerly Kerr Dam). This huge operation will use 25% of the power that the dam generates, or the same amount of power to supply over 35,000 homes. Let that sink in. It will also generate noise that sounds like a huge plane taking off 24/7. Ask the Missoula County Commissioners about their negative experience with a bitcoin mining company that set up shop in Bonner. This company will produce...
POLSON, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Lake County Leader

Legals for June, 16 2022

RESOLUTION TO DISPOSE OF SURPLUS PROPERTY As provided in 20-6-604, MCA, the Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 hereby resolve to sell excess property, namely District supplies, equipment, etc. that are no longer utilized by the District. The Trustees of Arlee Joint School District #8 further resolve that notices of this resolution shall be published in the local papers, The CharKoosta, and The Lake County Leader the weeks of June 13th, 2022 and June 20th, 2022. This resolution shall become effective 14 days after publication of the second notice identified in the above paragraph, unless appealed to the...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Frenchtown Rural Fire crews practice outdoor rescues

MISSOULA, Mont. — Frenchtown Rural Fire District conducted a 24-hour rope course rescue training to practice outdoor rescues and increase staff knowledge. FRFD partnered with the Whitewater Rescue Institute to collaborate on training. The course consisted of basic outdoor scenarios and training on personal safety, equipment and operations.
FRENCHTOWN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

High-Speed Chase in Missoula Lasts Over 10 Minutes

On June 17, 2022, a concerned citizen reported a slumped-over male in the driver seat of a non-moving vehicle near Southwest Higgins Avenue and Northview Drive. The male also had an “automatic rifle” on his lap. The same caller then reported the male had begun to drive away. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
nbcrightnow.com

Missoula emergency management teams predict fast, rising river levels

MISSOULA, Mont. - With flooding impacting river levels across Montana, especially with warm temperatures moving in and some of us looking to cool off. Missoula Office of Emergency Management Director, Adriane Beck shares, that for us here in western Montana, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers are running very high right now with flooding waters coming in from Deer Lodge, with warm temperatures potentially adding to those water levels.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,078 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 283,054 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,078 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,340 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,492,127 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,822...
MISSOULA, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
newsfromthestates.com

Pastor, newspaper publisher pulls another set of articles from website

While Pastor Jordan David Hall’s legal problems with a series of stories he wrote about a transgender Native American lobbyist may have ended last month with a retraction, apology and quarter million dollar settlement, another lawsuit was brewing. As the settlement for a libel claim against lobbyist Adrian Jawort...
WHITEFISH, MT
Lake County Leader

Lake County Leader

Lake County, MT
217
Followers
246
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake County Leader has been in publication since 1910. It covers the Mission Valley and the Flathead Indian Reservation. The office is in Polson, MT which sits on the foot of the Flathead Lake.

 https://leaderadvertiser.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy