ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Pay dies so that the new Samsung Wallet can live

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung Wallet launches in the U.S. and several European countries.
  • The app combines both Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, with support for digital IDs, keys, COVID-19 vaccination cards, and more.
  • Google recently announced a similar revamp to Google Pay with its own Wallet app, which is available soon.
  • Users can update to Samsung Wallet from the Pass or Pay apps.

While we wait for the new Google Wallet app/update to grace our phones, Samsung has its own digital wallet revamp arriving on Galaxy smartphones. Samsung Wallet is here as the latest offering to bring a comprehensive digital wallet experience to select Android devices.

In a somewhat similar vein to Google Wallet replacing Google Pay in most markets, Samsung Wallet is the result of merging two existing Samsung services, Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass.

This means that users will not only be able to store their digital payment cards on the new app, but it will also store passwords and utilize biometrics to log users into various apps and services. Samsung Wallet also allows users to monitor their cryptocurrencies, store boarding passes and COVID-19 vaccination cards, and use digital keys for their homes and select BWM, Hyundai, and Genesis cars.

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvjGY_0gCQFPut00

(Image credit: Samsung)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O294S_0gCQFPut00

(Image credit: Samsung)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHnrz_0gCQFPut00

(Image credit: Samsung)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bxAIL_0gCQFPut00

(Image credit: Samsung)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soUud_0gCQFPut00

(Image credit: Samsung)

"Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards and more," says Jeanie Han, executive vice president and head of Digital Life at Samsung's MX Business. "As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers."

The company says that Samsung Wallet will support digital IDs and driver's licenses later this year. Items will be securely stored in the app thanks to Samsung Knox, the company's security platform found on just about all of Samsung's best Android phones .

The newly combined app was recently launched in its home country of South Korea, although it seemingly maintains the Pay name. However, starting June 16, Wallet is launching on Galaxy devices in the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, and Spain. Samsung Wallet will also be available in Germany on June 17, although users in supported countries should be aware that the app's availability will vary depending on the device and region.

Users can visit the Galaxy Store for more information on the app or open the Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass apps and follow the update prompt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=464z2V_0gCQFPut00

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 is one of the best phones of 2022 thanks to its snappy processor, triple-camera setup, and gorgeous design. The phone also supports mobile payments thanks to Samsung and Google's respective digital wallet apps.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, Watch and iPhone

Can you hear that? It’s the distant rumble of Amazon Prime Day. It’s the whisper in the wind of deals, deals, deals. It’s the sound of the second biggest shopping event of the year (sorry Jeff), chugging along, getting closer and closer.Amazon has already announced that the two-day shopping bonanza will take place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July this year, and now the event is now seriously thumping on the door, with early Prime Day deals already up for grabs. If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out. While it’s difficult to know which...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Pay#Samsung Galaxy#Samsung Knox#Smart Phone#European#Samsung Pass#Google Wallet#Bwm
CNET

Electric Van Company Goes Bankrupt, But the Idea Behind It Is Solid

The recent Chapter 7 failure of EV startup ELMS probably encouraged some electric vehicle haters to gloat, but electric last-mile delivery trucks remain the strongest immediate bet, to my mind, in electric vehicles. The four biggest home delivery fleets in the US -- Amazon, UPS, FedEx and DHL -- know...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Android Central

Chromecast video only

Hello, I have a Google pixel 3XL that I intend repurpose as a DAP; more specifically, a digital media player, including streaming movies. I do like to use an external DAC and headphones to listen to audio tracks. The audio is superior and I don't disturb others who may be sleeping.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Best game controllers for Android 2022

Mobile gaming is exploding with more people getting into it regularly. So it's important to find a controller that not only works for the smartphone you're using but also to find a controller that makes you feel a bit quicker than everyone else. We've found the best game controllers to pair with your Android phone today!
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

South Korea space rocket launch puts satellites in orbit

South Korea said Tuesday it had successfully launched its homegrown space rocket and placed a payload into orbit in a "giant leap" for the country's quest to become an advanced space-faring nation. "South Korea has now become the seventh nation in the world to launch a space vehicle with homegrown technology," he said, adding the government would continue its quest to become "an advanced space-faring nation".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Android Central

Android Central

809
Followers
596
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy