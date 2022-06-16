Samsung Pay dies so that the new Samsung Wallet can live

What you need to know

Samsung Wallet launches in the U.S. and several European countries.

The app combines both Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, with support for digital IDs, keys, COVID-19 vaccination cards, and more.

Google recently announced a similar revamp to Google Pay with its own Wallet app, which is available soon.

Users can update to Samsung Wallet from the Pass or Pay apps.

While we wait for the new Google Wallet app/update to grace our phones, Samsung has its own digital wallet revamp arriving on Galaxy smartphones. Samsung Wallet is here as the latest offering to bring a comprehensive digital wallet experience to select Android devices.

In a somewhat similar vein to Google Wallet replacing Google Pay in most markets, Samsung Wallet is the result of merging two existing Samsung services, Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass.

This means that users will not only be able to store their digital payment cards on the new app, but it will also store passwords and utilize biometrics to log users into various apps and services. Samsung Wallet also allows users to monitor their cryptocurrencies, store boarding passes and COVID-19 vaccination cards, and use digital keys for their homes and select BWM, Hyundai, and Genesis cars.

"Samsung Wallet is bringing a new level of everyday convenience to mobile devices with a totally safe and secure environment for storing digital keys, cards and more," says Jeanie Han, executive vice president and head of Digital Life at Samsung's MX Business. "As part of our ongoing commitment to open ecosystems, we will continue to expand on the capabilities of Samsung Wallet by working closely with our trusted partners and developers."

The company says that Samsung Wallet will support digital IDs and driver's licenses later this year. Items will be securely stored in the app thanks to Samsung Knox, the company's security platform found on just about all of Samsung's best Android phones .

The newly combined app was recently launched in its home country of South Korea, although it seemingly maintains the Pay name. However, starting June 16, Wallet is launching on Galaxy devices in the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, and Spain. Samsung Wallet will also be available in Germany on June 17, although users in supported countries should be aware that the app's availability will vary depending on the device and region.

Users can visit the Galaxy Store for more information on the app or open the Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass apps and follow the update prompt.

