The Governing Body holds a regular work session meeting every other month (February, April, June, August, October, and December) at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. At a work session meeting, no formal action is taken by the Governing Body. The meetings are streamed live and archived on the City's website and broadcast on the City’s Rio Vision government cable channel 56, which is available to Rio Rancho Sparklight subscribers.

