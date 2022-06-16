ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

SpaceBuds: The Next Generation

By Henry Houston
eugeneweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at the Eugene sci-fi themed cannabis dispensary SpaceBuds have a goal: to boldly go where few dispensaries have gone before — by forming a union. After voting 5-4 on April 4 to join the established United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 union, workers at SpaceBuds: The Dispensary now await...

klcc.org

Eugene updates renter protections in a very tight market

Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections. Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

New enterprises pop up around Lebanon

Despite the pandemic and the tenacity of the COVID-19 virus to linger and disrupt business, some new businesses still managed to pop up like stubborn flowers in rocky terrain; and what interesting flowers they are. Here’s a peek at some of Lebanon’s newest businesses and the people who run them....
LEBANON, OR
KDRV

Cow loose on highway in Thurston

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A cow was seen running loose on the highway in Thurston Saturday morning, according to witnesses. This happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 126 near the intersection of Main Street. A video posted on a community Facebook page shows a law enforcement officer chasing the cow. KEZI has...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
hh-today.com

An outdoor gym for Albany’s Burkhart Park

From time to time, the bike takes me past Burkhart Park in Albany, which features a playground, an abandoned tennis court, a couple of hoops and plenty of grass. Soon it will have something else, an outdoor “fitness court.”. The park lies at the south edge of the Willamette...
ALBANY, NY
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon comes out for its first Pride day

Donovan Corona-Snow didn’t know she was gender-fluid until she was able to bounce the concept off of her friends in the halls of Lebanon High School. She stood in a city park Saturday afternoon, June 18, and gave a firm, approving thumbs-up to those from her friend group who had found their way in a parade around the block during Lebanon Family Pride Day.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police continue drug cleanup operations

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: How do I know when hummingbirds are finished using their nests?

Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
LANE COUNTY, OR
DeanLand

Four Favorite Stops on Our Epic Oregon Coast Road Trip

We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police warns of scam calls asking for money 'to avoid criminal charges'

EUGENE, Ore. — Recently, scammers have been calling victims and telling them they are required to pay money to avoid criminal charges, the Eugene Police Department said. "They are using the names of retired and current EPD officers and command staff, calling from a spoofed number that looks like it’s coming from the police department including starting with ‘541.682’ and getting victims to pay through Apple Pay and Zelle," EPD said. "Victims could also be asked to pay through other means, such as cryptocurrency or gift cards."
EUGENE, OR
newslincolncounty.com

Mary’s Peak Road is about to provide exquisite views by removing some vegetation and creating stunning overlooks!

Alsea, Ore. — Later this summer, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will start a habitat improvement project along Marys Peak Road in Benton County. The project will be visible from the roadside overlook at mile 2.5. By removing some vegetation, the project will improve forest habitat by reducing competition between trees, provide logs for nearby stream restoration projects, and restore the view from the roadside overlook.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR

