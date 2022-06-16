SpaceBuds: The Next Generation

Workers at the Eugene sci-fi themed cannabis dispensary SpaceBuds have a goal: to boldly go where few dispensaries have gone before — by forming a union. After voting 5-4 on April 4 to join the established United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 union, workers at SpaceBuds: The Dispensary now await...
Eugene is considering ways to support renters. The City Council will hold a public meeting Tuesday to get feedback on proposed renter protections. Even before the pandemic, the city council was looking at how to provide additional protections for renters. As rents keep rising, the issue has become more critical. The council is considering a $10 cap on rental application fees.
Despite the pandemic and the tenacity of the COVID-19 virus to linger and disrupt business, some new businesses still managed to pop up like stubborn flowers in rocky terrain; and what interesting flowers they are. Here’s a peek at some of Lebanon’s newest businesses and the people who run them....
EUGENE, Ore.-- Some of Oregon's youngest children could soon become eligible for the COVID vaccine. The CDC and FDA have approved the Pfizer vaccine for children ages six months to five years and the Moderna vaccine for children ages six months to six years. Eugene parent Allison Hansen said she's...
EUGENE, Ore. — For 10 days next month, Eugene, Ore. will be the center of the track and field world. The college town will be hosting some of the world's best athletes for the World Athletics Championships. It will be from July 15-24 at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- A cow was seen running loose on the highway in Thurston Saturday morning, according to witnesses. This happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 126 near the intersection of Main Street. A video posted on a community Facebook page shows a law enforcement officer chasing the cow. KEZI has...
From time to time, the bike takes me past Burkhart Park in Albany, which features a playground, an abandoned tennis court, a couple of hoops and plenty of grass. Soon it will have something else, an outdoor “fitness court.”. The park lies at the south edge of the Willamette...
Donovan Corona-Snow didn’t know she was gender-fluid until she was able to bounce the concept off of her friends in the halls of Lebanon High School. She stood in a city park Saturday afternoon, June 18, and gave a firm, approving thumbs-up to those from her friend group who had found their way in a parade around the block during Lebanon Family Pride Day.
Summer officially begins tomorrow, and it’ll finally start to look like summer in Oregon this week. Just in time, the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies and temperatures right around 80 degrees through much of the state Tuesday through Saturday. By Sunday, Portland and Pendleton could see the...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Forecasters say they’ve had reports of three funnel clouds on Saturday, telling people to “seek shelter” if they see one on the chance that it could briefly touch down. The National Weather Service – Portland said two of the funnel clouds were seen...
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers from various units in the Eugene Police Department executed a drug bust last Thursday, June 16 that uncovered heroin, meth, and pills suspected to be fentanyl. The EPD said that on June 16 officers from their Street Crimes Unit, SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit and drone...
Last year, at around this time, I encountered the biggest pancake I’d ever beheld in my life. My poor fork quivered, intimidated. No cattle could produce the necessary butter to sate this sucker’s thirst. It sat certain in its singularity: “I’m all and everything you need.”
Gardening season is underway, and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
We took an epic one-day Oregon road trip along iconic Highway 101, starting in Dunes City and ending at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. Google told us this was a four hour drive, but that was before the plethora of fun and scenic stops along the way, turning our drive into a 15-hour marathon.
WALDPORT – The Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue board was left without a quorum to conduct business Thursday night after two board members resigned this week and a recalled member did not show for a meeting. With just two of five members at its monthly meeting, board member...
EUGENE, Ore. — Recently, scammers have been calling victims and telling them they are required to pay money to avoid criminal charges, the Eugene Police Department said. "They are using the names of retired and current EPD officers and command staff, calling from a spoofed number that looks like it’s coming from the police department including starting with ‘541.682’ and getting victims to pay through Apple Pay and Zelle," EPD said. "Victims could also be asked to pay through other means, such as cryptocurrency or gift cards."
Alsea, Ore. — Later this summer, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will start a habitat improvement project along Marys Peak Road in Benton County. The project will be visible from the roadside overlook at mile 2.5. By removing some vegetation, the project will improve forest habitat by reducing competition between trees, provide logs for nearby stream restoration projects, and restore the view from the roadside overlook.
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
SALEM, Ore-- We see it too often in movies, a car, rocking back and forth on the edge of a cliff, when at the last second a hero comes in to save the day by saving everyone inside before the vehicle falls over. For movie goers, the scene can be...
