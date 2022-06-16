ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE: Skyn Iceland Changes Ownership

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4ez1_0gCQDBsN00

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — Skyn Iceland has new ownership, which plans to bring the clean skin care brand to its next phase of international development.

Entrepreneur Antoine de Larocque acquired Skyn Iceland from Frédéric Boulet with the support of investor Jacques Veyrat, through Veyrat’s holding Impala. (Impala has already invested in Augustinus Bader, Lierac and Roger & Gallet.)

More from WWD

Boulet remains a core shareholder of Skyn Iceland, and Sarah Kugelman — who founded the brand 15 years ago with product formulations that include fruit, plants and mineral water from Iceland — serves as a consultant. Sylvain Ducret heads up finance and operations.

Financial terms of the deal, which was orchestrated by Joël Palix, of Palix Unlimited, were not disclosed.

“It was a meeting between two people sharing the same idea and strategy to focus on clean products,” explained Boulet, referring to himself and de Larocque. “With the wish to present to customers global clean brands — including nutritional complements and therapeutic formulas — and focusing on our Nordic DNA.”

Skyn Iceland currently generates $10 million, of which about half comes from eye gel and microneedle eye patches. In all, the brand has 30 stockkeeping units.

“We were a pioneer when [Skyn Iceland] was launched as a Nordic clean brand,” said Boulet. “We were also a pioneer with the first clean eye gel patch when we launched eight years ago. So we absolutely want to maintain the flow of innovation.”

Boulet said the aim is to develop Skyn Iceland as a global, clean skin care brand. As new product categories are added, the core consumer base should stretch beyond Millennials.

Sixty-three percent of Skyn Iceland’s sales come from North America, where the brand is in about 1,400 doors. Ulta is its main retailer in the U.S., and Skyn Iceland has just signed with J.C. Penney to be in that chain’s new concept, representing more than 600 doors.

Today, China is the second most important market for Skyn Iceland, where it is distributed by joint venture partner SuperOrdinary.

“We have very good hubs for big growth, including through the TikTok vector,” said Boulet.

Major development should come from expansion in Europe, where Skyn Iceland’s headquarters will move, to France, from the U.S.

“We absolutely want to focus the gravity center of the company in Europe now,” explained Boulet. “We are looking for big retailers in Europe and the U.K.”

Skyn Iceland has just signed with travel retail operator Dufry.

The brand’s production is expected to be developed in Europe.

“We think that in two to three years we can double the size of the company, with the new partners and the new potential customers,” said Boulet.

In the same period of time, it is envisaged that one-third of the business will be generated in the U.S., one-third in Europe and the U.K., and the remainder in Asia, mainly China.

“We will focus on these three main areas from the beginning,” said de Larocque. “We have the time, and we have the network to [build the brand].”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

PredictSpring Secures $16 Million in ‘Series B’ Funding

Click here to read the full article. Omnichannel commerce platform provider PredictSpring has raised $16 million in Series B funding, which brings its total funding so far to $32 million. The company said existing investors Salesforce Ventures, Felicis and Novel TMT Ventures participated in this latest round and said it will use the new funding “to accelerate the growth of its omnichannel business and grow its R&D and go-to-market teams.” Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said over the past three years there’s been “an accelerated transition from decades-old legacy retail POS systems to modern POS platforms across...
BUSINESS
WWD

Buzzy Beauty Brands

Click here to read the full article. The dream of an indelible unicorn tattoo became a reality at Cosmoprof Bologna’s recent session this spring, thanks to Prinker. The trade show displayed a host of innovative brands, also including Réduit Boost, Beesline and Oquist. Here, a look at those. PrinkerMore from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Temporary tattoos aren’t just for kids anymore. That’s thanks to Prinker, a compact, light device enabling the creation of durable yet easy-to-wash-off tattoos in color or black-and-white, at home or in...
SKIN CARE
WWD

N. Hoolywood’s Test Product Exchange Service Line Expands for Resort

Obana continues to mimic key military style features for everyday wear. Daisuke Obana’s affinity toward uniforms cannot be questioned. For the spring 2021 season, the designer debuted his Test Product Exchange Service lineup, an assortment of his personal collection of military artifacts and photography from various time periods with a focus on the multifunctionality of tactical wear. Obana presented a new release of his Test Product Exchange Service line for the resort season, with a range of reinterpreted basics in tech fabrications and designs with a military aesthetic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Burberry Is Doubling Down on NFTs in the Metaverse

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Burberry is playing a firm game when it comes to NFTs. The British brand is partnering with Mythical Games for a second time to launch its NFT collection on Blankos Block Party, an open-world, multiplayer game, on June 22.More from WWDInside the Burberry x Lucien DinnerLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaInside Burberry's L.A. Party, Celebrating the Lola Bag Last year’s limited-edition NFT vinyl toy, Sharky B, is being succeeded by a special-edition unicorn named Minny B. The mythical creature features a spiraled horn; black...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#J C Penney#Paris#Augustinus Bader#Lsb Skyn Iceland#Nordic
WWD

Building Next-generation Brands at Unilever

Click here to read the full article. As Unilever looks to the future, it’s marrying corporate muscle and the agility of an indie brand. The London-based giant has leveraged its capabilities to launch smaller beauty brands rapid fire via The Uncovery, its incubation platform. Its portfolio thus far includes Mojo Wellbeing, Ferver Skincare, For Every Type, Skinsei, Natur-Alternatives, The Good Stuff and Duck Lip Vibes. A handful are already available in a slew of retailers, such as Amazon and Target, as well as directly on their own websites.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi...
BUSINESS
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Everything to Know About BET Awards 2022: How to Watch for Free, Performers, Nominees and More

Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards are making their return Sunday night, celebrating the year’s biggest achievements across music, film, sports and more. Billed as “Culture’s Biggest Night,” the 2022 BET Awards will include a lengthy slate of performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai and more. Actress Taraji P. Henson will be hosting the show for the second year in a row.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Billboard Music AwardsStandout Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Here, WWD breaks down everything...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
WWD

Tina Knowles-Lawson Suits Up in Sleek Blazer With Sheer Lace Details at DesignCare Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tina Knowles-Lawson went for a business-casual look for the DesignCare 2022 Gala. The entrepreneur, who is Beyoncé’s and Solange’s mother, attended the gala Saturday night in Los Angeles alongside her husband Richard Lawson and actress Holly Robinson Peete, who founded the HollyRod Foundation, which supports families that have loved ones with autism or Parkinson’s disease. Knowles-Lawson attended the gala wearing a black lace-detailed suit.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet Knowles-Lawson shared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Galeries Lafayette Abandons Guiyang, Opens in Chongqing Tallest Building

Click here to read the full article. Galeries Lafayette plans to enter the burgeoning southwest Chinese market with its first boutique concept store in Chongqing this December. The company signed a lease with Chongqing 100 Mall, located in International Land-Sea Center, which is set to become the city’s tallest building. The French department store operator’s Chongqing store will total 48,438 square feet.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in Shanghai It said this will be “a differentiated Galeries Lafayette project complementary to the targeted accessible brand mix” to fit...
RETAIL
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 22 Deals Now.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart, because Amazon is offering some steep discounts right now. Our fingers are crossed that these discounts are the types of beauty deals we’ll be seeing during Amazon Prime Day next month, which spans July 12 and 13. And for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, we’re expecting serious steals in both the fashion and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

By the Numbers: TikTok’s Most Viral Beauty Products

Click here to read the full article. Lest one question the power of TikTok, consider:  46 of the 100 most viral products on TikTok being beauty products, according to data from influencer marketing agency, Ubiquitous.  Brands have been fast to tap into the power of TikTok creators for promotional content, with the app’s “ad” hashtag now hosting over 161 billion videos to date. More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' Per Ubiquitous, one video alone can cause a significant increase in searches for a brand or item,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: DJ Honey Dijon and Scholl Team Up for ‘From the Beach to the Club’ Collab

Click here to read the full article. DJ Honey Dijon is sweetening up Scholl, creating a new capsule collection for the iconic wooden-soled slides. The first drop of the two-part collaboration under her Honey F–king Dijon fashion label, the capsule features a sleeker, sexier take on the clog. It’s designed to go “from the beach to the club,” Dijon told WWD. The collection is an all-black colorway with supersized silver hardware and, for the heeled version, a more shapely silhouette.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jean Rosenberg, Retail Pioneer and Ideal American Size 6, Dies at 97

Click here to read the full article. Jean Rosenberg, whose eagle-eyed merchandising and designer discoveries helped define the Fifth Avenue specialty store Henri Bendel, died June 15 at the age of 97. A memorial service is not being planned.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Inside Palette's New Cafe Look at Bergdorf GoodmanFirst Look at Supreme's Collaboration With Tiffany She died, just two weeks shy of her 98th birthday, in the Central Park South apartment in Manhattan where she had lived for 50-plus years, according to her nephew Robert Kravitz. “Basically, she wanted to live there because Bendel’s was on 57th...
RETAIL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Snap and Vogue to Bring Fashion Virtual Try-ons to Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Snap, in partnership with Vogue, is about to unveil a wave of augmented reality lenses at Cannes Lions that casts some of the latest high-fashion runway looks in virtual form, the company told WWD in a new exclusive. The exhibition, titled ”Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body,” will feature a virtual fashion try-on experience with select pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Kenneth Ize, Stella McCartney, Richard Quinn, Stella McCartney and Versace. The tech company worked with the design houses on the lenses, and plans to make them available to visitors of the Centre d’art...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek, Damson Idris, Dwyane Wade Among Prada Show Guests

Click here to read the full article. PRADA FRIENDS: Prada had quite the front row, with Jeff Goldblum and his wife Emilie Livingston, Damson Idris and Rami Malek taking in the collection on Sunday. The actors front the brand’s fall 2022 advertising campaign. Goldblum, asked how he felt about turning more and more into a model, since he also walked the runway for that collection in January, smiled and responded: “I am a lucky, small little collaborator with the genius that is Mrs. Prada and Raf Simons. It doesn’t even feel like work to me, it’s just a joy —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Best offers on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and more

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here again again. The annual two-day sales event will take place on Tuesday 12 July and Wednesday 13 July this year, promising big savings on everything from laptops and smart watches to homeware and kitchen appliances. The early Prime Day deals start today, and while they don’t include any TVs just yet, we’re keeping an eye out for the best Prime Day TV discounts as they appear.Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime Day, and with the price of some of the best 4K and OLED TVs already falling to...
ELECTRONICS
WWD

Yasmeen Fletcher’s Marvel Fangirl Dreams Are Coming True

Click here to read the full article. Not only was Yasmeen Fletcher a Marvel diehard, she’d specifically become obsessed with the “Ms Marvel” comic — the very project that would ultimately become her big break. “I think the first Marvel movie I watched in theaters was ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’” Fletcher says over the phone from Los Angeles, where she’s been since the pandemic began. “And I’d seen a couple at home before then, but ever since then, I was looking forward to every movie on the edge of my seat, trying to theorize, connect different things. I’ve been a huge...
MOVIES
WWD

A Look at Harry Styles’ Seductive Style

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Harry Styles is back home in the U.K. for his “Love On Tour,” and it could be his most fashionable outing to date.  In the past five years Styles has transformed his appearance with the help of the celebrity super-stylist Harry Lambert. Lambert also dresses “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, who will be co-starring opposite Styles this October in “My Policeman.”More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2022

Zadig & Voltaire returned to Paris for its latest collection. Presented off calendar, the show was held in the gilded hall of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs with the runway surrounded by scaffolding, symbolizing a brand that is under construction and building up for growth. The return to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy