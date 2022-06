Milwaukee Brewers (35-29, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (41-23, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (1-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -137, Brewers +116; over/under is...