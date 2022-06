CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a woman is dead after she crashed into a wall on the eastbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chandler early Monday morning. DPS officials tell Arizona’s Family after the first crash near Price Road, an off-duty Chandler police officer tried to tell 23-year-old Imari Pritchett to stay inside her SUV. However, she got out and was crossing the freeway when a 36-year-old Chandler man in a 2015 Subaru Outback hit her in the HOV lane. Pritchett died at the scene.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO