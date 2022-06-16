Tee It Up Fore The Blue

The Fremont County Department of Transportation will be conducting chip seal operations beginning Monday, June 20, 2022 thru Tuesday, June 28, 2022. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during project season. Everyone is asked to slow down through the work zones and plan ahead for alternate routes of travel.
PUBLIC HEARING: Amendment to the City Zoning, Subdivision, and Development Regulations (Title 17 of the Cañon City Municipal Code). This Amendment concerns modifications to existing requirements concerning Signs, Fence Regulations, Development Standards, Enforcement of Title 17, and Recordation of Plats. This meeting will also be streamed live on Channel...
Comments / 0