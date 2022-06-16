ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, IN

Kids tour RVs at Boys & Girls Clubs

By JORDAN FOUTS
 5 days ago
Rudy Boals with Jayco gives kids a tour Wednesday of one of the RVs at the Middlebury Boys & Girls Club. Elkhart Truth photo / Jordan Fouts

MIDDLEBURY — RV Day returned to the Boys & Girls Club in Middlebury on Wednesday.

It’s a chance for youngsters to tour a variety of recreational vehicles, some of which their parents may have had a hand in building.

Elkhart, IN
