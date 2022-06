Multiple fire departments worked for over two hours to put out a fire at a Bardstown restaurant on Thursday night. It took over 30 firefighters to get the fire under control, that broke out around 10 p.m., at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Bloomfield Road, according to the Bardstown Fire Department. The roof of the business collapsed during the fire, forcing firefighters to change their defense operations.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO