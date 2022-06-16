ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

For families deeply divided, a summer of hot buttons begins

By LEANNE ITALIE
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kristia Leyendecker has navigated a range of opposing views from her two siblings and other loved ones since 2016, when Donald Trump's election put a sharp, painful point on their political divisions as she drifted from the Republican Party of today and they didn't....

SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
SFGate

Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields dies at 85

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Political commentator and columnist Mark Shields, who shared his insight into American politics and wit on “PBS NewsHour” for decades, died Saturday. He was 85. Shields died at his Chevy Chase, Maryland, home, from kidney failure, “PBS NewsHour” spokesman Nick Massella said....
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
SFGate

A Very SF Horoscope: Cancer season may usher in 2022’s happiest month yet

Among other sweet, nostalgic offerings, Cancer season 2022 in San Francisco features Cat Power inviting SF revelers to a “Sea of Love,” as she serenades Stern Grove in the heart of the season. The song is an apt metaphor for what this loving, nurturing water sign can deliver to our lives, especially if we can give our mooniest of moods space to breathe.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WEKU

North Carolina considers new laws to 'de-weaponize' medical debt and protect patients

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Erin Williams-Reavis faced a $3,500 surgery bill, the hospital offered to let her pay in $300 monthly installments. It was too much, said Williams-Reavis, 44, who lives in Greensboro, about an hour west of the state capital. Her hours as a personal assistant had been cut, and she and her husband were behind on bills, even requesting a forbearance on their mortgage.
HEALTH
SFGate

Church shooting survivor: Gunman 'disengaged,' sat alone

The 70-year-old suspected gunman in a shooting that killed three people at an Alabama church sat by himself drinking liquor, rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner, before gunfire shattered the peace of the evening, a survivor recalled. “It felt like he was disengaged,” Susan Sallin,...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
SFGate

She Saw Herself as a Hippie ‘Outlaw.’ Then, She Disappeared

Karen Zelermyer is the co-host and creator of I Was Never There, a podcast made in collaboration with Wonder Media Network, about the mystery surrounding the 34-year-old disappearance of her best friend, Marsha “Mudd” Ferber. Ferber had been a larger-than-life character, the owner of a West Virginia rock club, and a loving friend whose charm and gregarious nature covered up a mysterious dark side. The podcast — which Zelermyer, 73, produced with her daughter Jamie — has had a great reception, even being picked as an official selection by the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. But it’s also been a journey. “When my daughter, Jamie, asked me if I wanted to make this podcast, I immediately and enthusiastically said yes,” Zelermyer tells Rolling Stone. “I had absolutely no clue what I was signing up for.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
SFGate

She was ambushed by searing leg pain that struck without warning

In the hours before her life was upended, Megan Freedman had attended a memorable business dinner surrounded by cherished colleagues at a trendy restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., overlooking the Pacific Ocean. "We'd had the most fun," recalled Freedman, the owner of a New York City fashion showroom who was...
SANTA MONICA, CA

