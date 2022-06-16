For families deeply divided, a summer of hot buttons begins

Karen Zelermyer is the co-host and creator of I Was Never There, a podcast made in collaboration with Wonder Media Network, about the mystery surrounding the 34-year-old disappearance of her best friend, Marsha “Mudd” Ferber. Ferber had been a larger-than-life character, the owner of a West Virginia rock club, and a loving friend whose charm and gregarious nature covered up a mysterious dark side. The podcast — which Zelermyer, 73, produced with her daughter Jamie — has had a great reception, even being picked as an official selection by the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. But it’s also been a journey. “When my daughter, Jamie, asked me if I wanted to make this podcast, I immediately and enthusiastically said yes,” Zelermyer tells Rolling Stone. “I had absolutely no clue what I was signing up for.”

