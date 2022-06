For years, so-called “travel bloggers” have been professing how they have “traveled for free” or spent $4.29 for a trip which normally would cost $70,000.00; and they will tell you how they did it and how you can do it, too — especially when they gave up their day job working 20 hours per day and nine days per week to live a life of leisure while moving nomadically from one country to another…

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO