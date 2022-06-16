ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Rehab assignment imminent

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hicks (forearm) felt great after a 30-pitch bullpen session Wednesday and will likely begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis later this week, John Denton of MLB.com reports....

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill suffers concerning injury on the basepaths

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill left the team’s June 19 game against the Boston Red Sox after picking up an injury running the basepaths. The St. Louis Cardinals looked to take the three-game series over the Boston Red Sox with a victory on Sunday, June 19. During the game, however, they may have lost one of their starters to another injury.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Albert Pujols resting versus Brewers Monday

The St. Louis Cardinals did not list Albert Pujols as a starter for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will sit out Monday's contest while Juan Yepez starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Pujols has been batting .202 with a .653 with the Cardinals this season, with 4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Adam Haseley playing right field for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox listed Adam Haseley as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Haseley will cover right field and bat ninth while Adam Engel takes the night off. Haseley has a $4,000 on tonight's single-game FanDuel slate. He has 2 hits in 12...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Rehab assignment starts Tuesday

Bryant (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Albuquerque, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. The Rockies are planning on having Bryant play two or three games with Albuquerque, and if all goes well, he'll return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener in Minnesota. In between his two stints on the IL on account of back issues, Bryant has produced a .270/.342/.333 slash line in 73 plate appearances during his first season in Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: Rehab starting Tuesday

Hicks (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Hicks has been out for nearly a month with a flexor injury. The length of his absence means he'll probably need more than one rehab outing, though the Cardinals have yet to specify exactly when he's expected to return. The righty is reportedly expected to pitch in a relief role upon his return to the majors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers trade Trayce Thompson to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations

The Detroit Tigers traded outfielder Trayce Thompson to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, according to sources, as Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts landed on the injured list with a cracked right rib. Upon learning Betts will miss at least a couple weeks, the Dodgers began searching for a right-handed bat as a short-term replacement in the outfield. He suffered the injury in the first inning of last Wednesday's game. ...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Tommy La Stella not in Giants' Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is being replaced at designated hitter by Austin Wynns versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 74 plate appearances this season, La Stella has a .246 batting average with a .691...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Adam Engel sitting for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not list Adam Engel as a starter for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Engel will sit out Sunday's game while Adam Haseley starts in right field and bats ninth against the Astros. Engel has made 147 plate appearances with the White Sox this season,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' JT Brubaker: Earns first win

Brubaker (1-7) allowed five hits and three walks over six shutout innings Monday, striking out five and picking up a win over the Cubs. The Cubs threatened to score on multiple occasions, including in the first inning when Rafael Ortega was thrown out at home to end the frame, but Brubaker held them off and secured his first win of the year. Over his last six starts, the 28-year-old has posted a 2.65 ERA with a 27:12 K:BB. He lowered his season ERA to 4.11 through 70 innings. Brubaker is projected to start in Tampa Bay this weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Homers as pinch hitter

Yepez hit a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox. Yepez hit for catcher Ivan Herrera in the ninth inning, and he lasered a three-run blast over the Green Monster. Considering he's been limited to just two at-bats as a pinch hitter in the last four games, this was a good time for the rookie slugger to show some power. He's up to six homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and six doubles while maintaining a .276/.333/.465 slash line through 141 plate appearances. Yepez will likely continue to battle with Albert Pujols for starts as the designated hitter.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Moving to bullpen

Thompson is expected to work out of the bullpen for now, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Thompson has made one start and two relief appearances thus far in his career. He was knocked around for five runs in five innings by the Pirates in his lone start but allowed just one run in a combined seven innings as a reliever. His next relief outings may be shorter, however, as the Cardinals appear set to match him up against other teams' toughest lefties rather than use him in a multi-inning role.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Starting rehab assignment Tuesday

Gott (groin) will report to High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. Gott was placed on the 15-day injured list June 7 with a right groin strain but looks as though he could be ready to rejoin the Brewers shortly after a minimum-length stay on the shelf. Prior to being deactivated, he appeared in 22 games of the bullpen and submitted a 3.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB across 21 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Quality start in rehab outing

Greinke (elbow) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Greinke threw 51 of his 70 pitches for strikes, building up from the 49 pitches he threw in his first rehab outing. He wasn't as dominant this time around, but there's still not much more for the veteran right-hander to prove. He'll likely be checked out by the Royals' training staff in the coming days, but if he gets the all-clear, he should be an option to rejoin the major-league rotation during next weekend's series versus the Athletics.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: Stays in rotation

Castano is listed as the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Miami. With Jesus Luzardo (forearm), Cody Poteet (elbow) and Edward Cabrera (elbow) all stuck on the injured list, Castano will be awarded a second straight turn in the rotation. The 27-year-old lefty impressed last week against the Phillies in his first start of the season at the MLB level, covering 6.2 scoreless innings while scattering five hits and two walks. He'll line up for two starts this week, with his second turn set to come Sunday at home against the Mets.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Call-up official

The Pirates recalled Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Infielder Liover Peguero was sent to Double-A Altoona to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Cruz, who is with the big club for the first time in 2022 after getting the chance to make his MLB debut last September. The Pirates delayed calling up Cruz more than two months into the season for dubious reasons, but he'll likely be immediately installed as the team's everyday shortstop. Over his 55 games with Indianapolis this season, Cruz slashed .232/.336/.422 with nine home runs and 11 stolen bases across 247 plate appearances.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Placed on injured list

O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. O'Neill tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Red Sox and will be forced to miss at least a week and a half due to the injury. Juan Yepez should see increased playing time in O'Neill's absence, while Lars Nootbaar was recalled by the Cardinals on Monday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justin Upton: Serving as DH in matinee

Upton (head) is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. Upton was hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's win over the Angels but is feeling better Saturday and will be in the lineup for the first half of the twin bill. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout prior to exiting Friday's matchup.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Making spot start

Gonzalez will start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Gonzalez was scooped up by the Brewers nearly one week ago, and he'll be thrown into action Tuesday with Aaron Ashby (forearm) getting sent to the 15-day injured list Monday afternoon. Gonzalez made two starts earlier this month for the Twins, both in similar situations. He surrendered six total runs on 12 hits and struck out four over seven frames.
MILWAUKEE, WI
