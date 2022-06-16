ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&E: Many happy returns, including Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra

By Mark Miller
 5 days ago
Exhibits

NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home.

SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and Robert Byland is displayed. Shirley Huffman Auditorium Gallery, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MEMBER SHOW — The Village Gallery of Arts displays works by featured artist Rose West, who started in watercolors and has branched out to mixed media, cold wax and more, through June 26. Julie Armendariz's art will also be exhibited. Village Gallery of Arts, 1060 N.W. Saltzman Road in Cedar Mill.

A THOUSAND WORDS — Like the pages of a book, artists Joy Cartier, Mark Dunst, Jane Kearns, Stacey Stoudenmeyer and Eliza Williams explore the messy, imperfect space between thoughts and words in this exhibition through July 22. Mixed-media artwork includes paper and paint. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

STUDENT ART SHOW — See work by student artists from public schools, private schools and independent studios, on display through Aug. 22. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Music

HIT FACTORY —"America's Top Cover Band" performs live from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

SHE & HIM — Zooey Deschanel and Matt Ward perform on their "Melt Away" tour at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $49.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

RADICAL REVOLUTION — Six-piece 1980s tribute band Radical Revolution kicks off Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16. This is a free, all-ages show. Food will be available for purchase on-site. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

SONNY HESS — Local blues legend Sonny Hess plays at Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

SWIMFISH — Original folk-rocker John Nilsen and Swimfish perform live at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Friday, June 17. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

DUO APAIXONADO — Canadian cellist Valdine Ritchie Mishkin and Peruvian guitarist Alfredo Muro perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine will be available for purchase and is included with some ticket packages. Tickets from $25 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

ROSE CITY TROMBONES — Some of the best and most experienced, classically trained trombonists in the Portland area perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17. A portion of the proceeds supports Glencoe High School's Shockwave robotics team. Tickets $15 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/rose-city-trombones. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

RICH LAYTON & TOUGH TOWN — The American roots rockers come by Pat's Corner for a live show from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Free, all ages. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

FUNKTOWN PDX — Get down with Funktown PDX, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. This show is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

BOLLYWOOD DREAMS — One-of-a-kind Bollywood entertainer Prashant aims to make people dance all night long to an irresistible blend of the world's greatest dance beats, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Renowned chalk artist Raziah Roushan and Tualatin Valley Creates will be on-site, creating a beautiful, large-scale chalk artwork inspired in real time by the music of Bollywood Dreams. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

PATRICK LAMB'S HIT FACTORY — Bring your friends and dance, dance, dance to modern hits from Oregon Music Hall of Famer Patrick Lamb, 8-11:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Venue opens at 5 p.m. with food and beverages for purchase. Kruse Way Rotary Foundation will be accepting donations. Tickets $15 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

CASTLETOWN — Enjoy an hour of high-energy "AmeriCeltic" music from this Portland-based band, 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. This is a free, all-ages show. Cornelius Public Library, 1370 N. Adair St. in Cornelius.

HILLSBORO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA — For the first time since November 2019, the Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra will perform a live, in-person concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, celebrating the Pacific Northwest. Sharon Northe conducts. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets from $10 at hillsborosymphony.org. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

BEAVERTON COMMUNITY BAND — The oldest community band in Washington County presents "A Salute to the National Pastime," a celebration of baseball through the decades, narrated by Hale Thornburgh, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The program features vocalist Lisa Neher and includes compositions by John Phillip Sousa, James Horner and more. Tickets from $6.50 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

BLEACHERS — Indie power pop band Bleachers, with special guest The Lemon Twigs, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets $50.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

BON BON VIVANT — New Orleans-based indie band Bon Bon Vivant brings its unique blend of Americana, jazz and dance rock to 13 Nights on the River from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

RICH SWANGER & THE LITTLE KNOWN BAND — Live folk music is coming to Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

OUTER ORBIT — Funk soul collective Outer Orbit brings original burning soul to Shute Park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

FOLK INGENUITY — Chamber Music Northwest brings the masterpieces of Samuel Coleridge Taylor and Josef Suk to the concert hall at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Come early for a young artist prelude in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

SWEETWATER BAND — The band brings country hits to the Columbia Riverfront from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. This concert is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

EAGLE EYES — From Vancouver, British Columbia, Eagle Eyes is the ultimate tribute to the legendary California country rock band, and they're performing live from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

SLAVIC SCENES — String masterpieces by Sergei Prokofiev, Anton Arensky, and Arensky's Ukrainian student Reinhold Glière presented by Chamber Music Northwest will sweep you away with their passion, introspection and inspiration at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Young artist prelude at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

KING PRINCESS — Brooklyn, New York-born and raised vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter King Princess performs at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets from $39.50 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

RADIO ROCKIT BAND — Hits from the 1970s, '80s and '90s are coming to the Columbia Riverfront from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. This concert is part of the 13 Nights on the River summer concert series. Free with suggested donation. Columbia View Park, 3 Strand St. in St. Helens.

MR. WILSON — Johnny Cash-inspired artist Danny Wilson performs a free, all-ages show at Pat's Corner from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

CONJUNTO ALEGRE — Portland salsa scene staple Conjunto Alegre brings the energy on stage from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14. This show is part of Hillsboro's Showtime summer concert series. Free with food available for purchase. Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro.

COLORS OF DEBUSSY & CRUMB — Chamber Music Northwest presents an eclectic show inspired by French Impressionism and Black American spirituals at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, plus a young artist prelude at 6:30 p.m. Tickets from $10 at thereser.com. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

TASH SULTANA — Genderfluid Australian recording artist and producer Tash Sultana performs in support of their new album, "Terra Firma," at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. This concert is part of the Grand Lodge Concerts in the Grove series. Tickets from $35 at mcmenamins.com/events. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

Theater & Dance

UN PAJARITO CANTA — Portland Revels presents "Un Pajarito Canta" (in English, "A Little Bird Told Me"), an original production by Yasmin Ruvalcaba Saludado with lively song, dance and storytelling, with a free, live performance on the Westside at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17. The performance is presented in collaboration with Centro Cultural de Washington County. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

QUE BONITA ES MI TIERRA — Ballet Folklorico Academia Gabriela presents "Que Bonita Es Mi Tierra" (in English, "How Beautiful is My Land"), a story of Mexico's diversity told through traditional dance and Academia Gabriela's unique style, with showtimes at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19. This one-hour performance showcases dancers of all ages and levels sharing their love and passion for Mexican culture. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

TROY, USA — Bag&Baggage Productions presents "Troy, USA," an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Troilus and Cressida" by playwrights Don Wilson Glenn and Dmae Lo Roberts, set amid the tumult and unrest of Vietnam War-era America, through June 19. Lawrence Siulagi directs. Tickets from $5 at bagnbaggage.com. The Vault Theater, 350 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

MAGICAL VENTRILOQUIST — Vikki Gasko Green presents her award-winning "Magical Ventriloquist" act, with performances at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, and 6 p.m. Friday, June 24. This free, all-ages, outdoor show will delight audiences with singing, dancing and acting. The June 22 performance is at Shute Park, 750 S.E. Eighth Ave. in Hillsboro. The June 24 performance is at Magnolia Park, 1810 N.W. 192nd Ave. in Hillsboro.

WHISKEY AND DIAMONDS — Gallery Theater presents "Whiskey and Diamonds," a celebration of Hollywood's golden era, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. This one-night-only show with Kathleen Van De Veere and Richard Pratt features old classics like "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "Mack the Knife" and "Fly Me to the Moon." Tickets $20 at gallerytheater.com. Gallery Theater, 210 N. Ford St. in McMinnville.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN — Broadway Rose Theatre Co. presents "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," the award-winning Clark Gesner musical based on the comic strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schultz, opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 31. Tickets from $20 at broadwayrose.org. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard.

LAUNDRY & BOURBON/LONE STAR — Mask & Mirror Community Theatre presents "Laundry & Bourbon" and "Lone Star," two one-act comedies written by James McClure and directed by Lennon Smith, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, July 31. Shows feature mature themes and language that may be unsuitable for younger viewers. Tickets $12 at maskandmirror.com. Tualatin Heritage Center, 8700 S.W. Sweek Drive in Tualatin.

THE KISS — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "The Kiss," a Will Vinton fairy tale about love (and a frog) directed by Greg Tamblyn, opening at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, plus special 7:30 p.m. Wednesday showings on Aug. 3 and Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 21. Tickets from $25 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA — The Sherwood Foundation for the Arts presents "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," the classic Broadway musical duo's take on the time-old tale, opening at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22. Showtimes are July 22, July 23, July 29 and July 30 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, July 24, and a final showing at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Tickets from $13.50 at sherwoodarts.org. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

Community Events & Festivals

HILLSBORO JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — The Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the Black Advisory Business Council are teaming up for the inaugural Hillsboro Juneteenth Celebration from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. There will be food, music and speakers, with an emphasis on Black-owned businesses and Black community leaders. Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest is the presenting sponsor. Jerry Willey Plaza at Orenco Station, 943 N.E. Orenco Station Loop in Hillsboro.

CRUISIN' SHERWOOD — The classic car show in Sherwood returns from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Along with vehicles on display, there will be food available for purchase, as well as a beer garden and a kids zone. The show is organized by the Sherwood Chamber of Commerce and title-sponsored by Les Schwab. Sherwood Chamber of Commerce, 16273 S.W. Railroad St. in Sherwood.

TIGARD FESTIVAL OF BALLOONS — The Pacific Northwest's premier hot air ballooning event returns after two years' hiatus from June 24 through June 26. Balloon launches are planned from 5:45-6:15 a.m. all three days, followed by tethered rides from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Not a morning person? Festivities, including food, games, vendor booths, a beer garden and live entertainment, continue all day, and well into the night on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, before the festival closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26. Tickets $12, good for all three days, at tigardballoon.org. Cook Park, 17005 S.W. 92nd Ave. in Tigard. Public parking at Tigard Swim Center, 8680 S.W. Durham Road in Tigard.

LAKE OSWEGO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS — Two days of art, food and music offer the perfect chance to re-emerge Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26. Events will be held at two locations: Lakewood Center for the Arts and George Rogers Park. Lakewood events are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. George Rogers Park events are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. June 25, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego; and George Rogers Park, 611 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

The Times

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Ice age visitor center officially opens in Tualatin

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 9. Hopes are to add more animal bones, including a mammoth, in the future. After years of working to highlight Tualatin's place in Ice Age history, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 9, dedicating the temporary visitor center for the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail. That center at the Tualatin Public Library will be the first of up to 20 facilities spanning from Oregon to Missoula, Montana, to focus on the Missoula floods, caused by a massive ice dam that periodically burst and reformed during the last ice age well over 10,000...
TUALATIN, OR
The Times

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
The Times

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this year, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra to hold first concert since 2019

The show on June 25 will feature Native American music and is a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.The Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra is holding its first show in over two years next week, with a showcase that celebrates the Pacific Northwest and its Indigenous cultures. The summer concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25. It will be held at the Hidden Crek Community Center, located at 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro. A press release from the orchestra states that the special performance will feature Robin Gentlewolf, an award-winning Native American flautist. Her style is...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Times

OPINION: Pre-K vs. childcare for all? Should it be a dilemma?

Katie Riley: 'We need a solution that meets the greatest needs first and gears up over time to address the rest.'The PreK4All ballot measure reported on in the Feb. 10 issue of The Times included an interview with Bridget Cooke of Adelante Mujeres. She discussed the merits of their proposal but said they had not decided on the funding mechanism. From a recent presentation, she clarified that it would be funded with a tax on high-income earners similar to the one passed in Multnomah County. Read our story, originally published online Feb. 7, 2022, on the effort to pass universal...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
William Shakespeare
The Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

LETTERS: More must be done in fight against Alzheimer's

The Times prints letters from readers this week on Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and AR-15 assault rifles.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Woman leads officers on high-speed chase

The Tigard Police Department runs down calls for service from May 29-June 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, May 29 A man reported he was walking near Southwest Summerfield Drive and Durham Road when a driver pulled up next to him and called him racial slurs. Officers spoke with the suspect at his home, who denied the interaction. The case remains open. Two shoplifters were detained...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Tigard police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run collision

Last night, police arrested Toma Matisoff, the Tigard man they believe is responsible for running over Karen Kain.Tigard police have arrested the man they believe was involved in a deadly March 4 hit-and-run crash that killed a Tigard woman and injured the woman's mother. Toma Matisoff, 28, a Tigard resident, was arrested overnight in connection with the collision that killed 57-year-old Karen Kain, and severely injured her 86-year-old mother. They believe Matisoff was driving down Southwest Hall Boulevard near Lucille Court when he struck the pair, who were crossing the street, before fleeing. "In the time since the...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Less than half of Oregonians say they're familiar with Title IX

Survey finds only 38% of residents have knowledge of 1972 law banning sex bias in school.Fifty years after Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex discrimination in programs run by institutions that receive federal funding, 72% of Oregonians who are at least somewhat familiar with Title IX believe the law has been a major factor driving the growth of women's sports. Though Title IX applies to all aspects of education and athletics, the impact on athletics has been the most visible. But among women who participated in school-organized athletic teams, only 36% said that in their experience, their teams...
OREGON STATE
The Times

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
The Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Bridgeport Village undergoes $35M renovation/remodel

The 500,000-square-foot shopping complex will add covered seating, new stage and kids play area.Bridgeport Village is gearing up for a $35 million remodel and renovation project that will result in covered seating areas, a "village green" with new landscaping, a play area, a new community stage, updated store facades, and more. The multimillion-dollar reinvestment, which developers often refer to as a "refresh," will also include a variety of new stores — including two making their first appearance in Oregon. "Place-making and creating comfortable four-season areas of respite are critical elements of the refresh. The additions of the heated covered canopy areas...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
