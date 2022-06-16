ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 6pm

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17pyiB_0gCQ769Q00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The mercury will hit the mid 90s again this afternoon, and that would tie the record high for today. With the humidity, it will feel like 104-112. Be sure to drink water all day and take breaks from the heat when you can.

The Heat Advisory is in place until 6pm, so try to limit your time outside this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzhWw_0gCQ769Q00

There will be storms that develop after 4pm, and they’ll push toward the coast in the evening. Highest rainfall coverage will be along and west of I-75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS74H_0gCQ769Q00

The rain chance drops to just 20% tomorrow, so it’s going to be another scorcher with highs in the mid 90s. Near record heat continues into Saturday with highs in the low-mid 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYO53_0gCQ769Q00

Rain chances increase to 50% Saturday, so more of us will get a break from the heat when the rain falls. The best rain chance is Sunday at 60%. The extra clouds and rain hold highs in the low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhuS0_0gCQ769Q00

Next week, the rain chances drop to 20% starting Tuesday, and the near-record heat returns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 2

Kiss my ***
4d ago

of course we baked all week while we're working and then the weekend comes we get pouring down rain so we can't do anything

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Less humid air but still hot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While it will still feel humid this morning, the air gets drier by the afternoon. The lower humidity will limit rain chances to just 10% later today. It will still feel quite hot, especially in the direct sun. Highs reach the mid 90s, but the heat index will “only” be near […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Hot day with widespread afternoon storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although it’s quiet this morning, temperatures heat up fast with highs in the mid-90s. The humidity will be high once again today with feels like temperature is above triple digits this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop after 2:00 p.m. with a 60% rain chance this evening. Showers and […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Steamy Sunday with more PM storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday started out hot and humid with morning temperatures in the 80s and low 90s by lunch time. A heat advisory was put in place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with heat index values between 105 and 110 before storms arrive. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for northeastern […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Near 60-mph gust, quarter-sized hail reported from Sarasota storms

SARASOTA, Fla. — Power in the Sarasota area appeared to be restored after strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday evening. Florida Power & Light's online outage map showed only a handful of outages remaining early Thursday morning. According to the utility company, repairs should be made by the end of the day at the latest.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Manatee; Pinellas; Sarasota The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Manatee County in west central Florida Southern Pinellas County in west central Florida South central Hillsborough County in west central Florida Northwestern Sarasota County in west central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Parrish to near Lakewood Ranch to near Myakka River State Park, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sarasota, Bradenton, Palmetto, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, Lakewood Ranch, Ellenton, Vamo, Sarasota Springs and South Gate Ridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks eastbound Bee Ridge Road at Honore

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Friday morning crash has blocked all eastbound lanes of Bee Ridge Road at Honore Avenue. A light pole was knocked down across the eastbound lanes in the crash, which involved several vehicles. Traffic is being rerouted onto southbound Honore. Expect delays. Avoid the area if...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy