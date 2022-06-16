ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mojave, CA

At least 1 dead in crash near Mojave

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QssJL_0gCQ6hZ900

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was killed Wednesday night in a crash outside Mojave, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Backus roads on June 15 at around 8:40 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

One of the vehicles was reported seen driving recklessly before the crash, but the cause was not immediately known.

Bakersfield Californian

Motorcyclist identified after crashing into vehicle

The Kern County coroner’s office identified a Bakersfield motorcyclist who died after crashing into a vehicle. Garry Donn Poindexter, 41, was pronounced deceased Friday afternoon at the Kern Medical Emergency Room after crashing at the intersection of River Boulevard and Goodman Street.
KGET 17

1 arrested in fatal alleged DUI crash on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and other offenses after an alleged DUI head-on crash on Highway 58 Friday that left one dead. Around 8:17 p.m. Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to a head-on crash on Highway 58 west of General Beale Road. The crash involved a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Silverado.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman arrested in deadly, suspected DUI crash on Hwy. 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 27-year-old San Mateo woman was arrested in a suspected DUI crash that killed a woman Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol. Just after 8:15 p.m. CHP officers responded to the area of Highway 58, west of General Beale Road regarding a report of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Suspect Arrested After Fatal Head-On Collision On Hwy 58 in Kern County

A man from Contra Costa County tragically lost his life in a DUI-involved accident in Kern County. The California Highway Patrol responded to the accident on Hwy 58 around 8:17 p.m. on Friday night, June 17, 2022. KGET-TV reports the crash occurred west of the General Beale Road exit, east of Bakersfield.
KGET 17

BPD cruiser hit on California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A marked Bakersfield Police Department vehicle was struck on California Avenue at Stockdale Highway, responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on June 17 at around 7:38 p.m., according to a BPD spokesperson. Police say, as the officer entered the intersection, they slowed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Person's car shot at on Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating an incident that saw a person's car shot at Monday evening in southwest Bakersfield. An eyewitness said that their car was shot at on Stockdale Highway at McDonald Way by an unidentified suspect around 6:30 p.m. Police arrived and investigated.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Palmdale Woman Killed in Violent Crash

LOS ANGELES – A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified Monday as a Palmdale resident. Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The crash occurred...
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

CHP investigating deadly crash on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person is dead following a head-on crash on Highway 58 just east of Bakersfield Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened at approximately 8:17 p.m. on Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road between two vehicles. At least...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 killed in Hwy 58 head-on crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a head-on crash Friday night along Highway 58 east of Bakersfield. The crash was reported just after 8:15 p.m. in eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of General Beale Road, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision involved at least two […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Temporary lane reduction on Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The eastbound side of Truxtun Avenue between D and H streets will be reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the City of Bakersfield. The city says it will be installing a new cross gutter on Truxtun at G street, which may […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police: Man armed with hatchet attacked woman in shower

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man armed with a hatchet broke into a stranger’s home in southwest Bakersfield and attacked a woman who was showering, police said. A male relative arrived home and detained the alleged assailant, Kyler Kuehl, until police arrived, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Kuehl, 59, was arrested on suspicion […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Mojave crash Wednesday night identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a car crash in Mojave Wednesday night. The coroner’s office said Seanjay Sharma, 37, of Marina Del Rey, was the driver of a vehicle that lost control and rolled over. The crash was reported at around 8:40 […]
L.A. Weekly

One Fatally Struck in Fiery Crash on Backus Road [Bakersfield, CA]

Fiery Auto Collision on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road Left One Fatality. The accident happened on Tehachapi Willow Springs and Backus Roads in Bakersfield around 8:40 p.m., according to initial reports. Following preliminary duties, police revealed that one of the vehicles drove recklessly along the road. Consequently, it collided with another...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian severely injured in East Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely injured after he was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in East Bakersfield, according to police. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East Truxtun Avenue and Baker Street just before 10:30 p.m. on June 16. A man was found in the roadway with major injuries. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CAL CITY BOYS: Another claim filed in deaths of Orrin, Orson West

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The maternal grandfather of Orrin and Orson West has filed a claim against the county arguing the children were wrongfully removed from their parents’ home, marking the latest legal action taken in connection with the boys, who are presumed dead. The claim filed by Beverly Hills attorney Antonio Castillo III on […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway

A Canyon Country brush fire has prompted a response from firefighters on the 14 Freeway Monday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Poppy Fire was first reported around 9:15 a.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road, said Ed Pickett, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KGET 17

Could Kern see dry isolated thunderstorms ahead?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We had a nice weekend with some 80’s on Sunday. Monday, we will warm things up a little, with lower 90’s back in the forecast. We are going to see a low develop off the coast by Tuesday. This could swing some moisture our way Wednesday and Thursday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
