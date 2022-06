Phoenix’s rapid growth likely will change your garbage and recyclables and greens collection days by October. In recent testimony before the Phoenix City Council Community and Cultural Investment Subcommittee, Assistant Public Works Director Felipe Moreno said the citywide reroute will affect 80% of its 413,000 households that rely on its services. Quarterly bulk trash and hazardous materials pickup days will not change.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO