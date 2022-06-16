ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, CA

Function at the Junction This Saturday

By Kym Kemp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Fork Grange proudly presents the Function at the Junction on June 18th at the Junction City Park. Join us for a fun-filled evening of music, food, beer, craft vendors, fire dancing, face painting, and more. Bring your picnic blanket and chairs and...

RAA Honoring Julia Bednar at 64th Summer Exhibition from June 22 to July 15

This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:. Redwood Art Association Gallery is showing the Summer Exhibition in honor of Julia Bednar from June 22-July 15,2022. Julia Bednar is a local artist who moved here in 1967 and has been a lifelong supporter of arts organizations and independent artists in Humboldt County through her membership in the Humboldt’s Arts Council, and in her tireless efforts on behalf of the Redwood Art Association, which started in 1954.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Valley West’s First Tianguis: A Latinx Flea Market

CUNA (Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata/Community United of North Arcata) is excited to announce Valley West’s first Tianguis (a Latinx-style flea market) at Carlson Park at the Mad River Parkway off Giuntoli lane on Saturday, June 25th from 11:00-3:00. CUNA invites participation from the community in two ways...
ARCATA, CA
This Shady Lady Needs a Lap and Some Love

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Marley. I am a female, black and white Australian...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Arcata Gateway Area Plan Community Engagement Update

The Community Development Department released the draft of the Gateway Area Plan in December 2021, which provides details of how Arcata’s Gateway Area could be redeveloped to create more housing opportunities for the community. More public engagement opportunities are being scheduled throughout the summer, including an upcoming opportunity for the public to learn more about next steps in developing a form-based code for the Arcata Gateway Area.
ARCATA, CA
Just in Time for the First Day of Summer—Swimsuit Weather Coming This Week!

Pull out those swimsuits. A large warm beach on the Eel or the Trinity Rivers is just waiting for you to plop your wet swimsuit onto it and relax for a whole day. Tomorrow though Saturday, the weather is predicted to get into the 90’s or even creep into the low 100’s the first day of the weekend in SoHum, Willow Creek, and Hayfork.
EUREKA, CA
California Center for Financial Education Receives $1,000 Grant From Local Groups

The California Center for Financial Education is pleased to announce the receipt of a $1,000 grant from the Humboldt Area Foundation and the Tom and Stephanie Perrett Community Fund. Funds will be used to support the Center’s mission of promoting empowerment through financial knowledge. This generous donation makes it possible for us to continue making financial education classes available to residents of Humboldt and Del Norte counties and allows us to continue providing online, phone and in-person financial management resources for individuals and families. The CCFE wishes to publicly thank the grantmakers for their recent donation in support of our work.
EUREKA, CA
HAF & WRCF Award Nearly $500,000 in Student Scholarships Across Four Counties

This is a press release from the Wild Rivers Community Foundation, Humboldt Area Foundation:. Investing in students in Del Norte, Humboldt, Trinity and Curry counties is one of the cornerstones of Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation — and that commitment continues in June with the awarding of 215 scholarships totaling $469,600.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Central Avenue to be Detoured to School Road for an Extended Period of Time

Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, Humboldt County Public Works will be working on a shoulder widening project on Central Avenue at post mile 0.00 to 0.30. This will be between Bella Vista Road and Bartow Road. Southbound traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured to School Road until the project is complete, in September 2022. Expect delays greater than 15 minutes at any time during this period.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Centerville Cross Has a Moving History

The Centerville Beach Cross located west of Ferndale was moved earlier this month from another precarious position. The Cross has a moving history. In January of 1860, the SS Northerner hit a rock and began taking in water. Attempts to get passengers and crew to shore were hampered by a storm. Thirty-eight people drowned desperately attempting to get to Centerville Beach. Read the dramatic tale here.
FERNDALE, CA
Hoopa Tribal Officers Discover Pickup Partially Hanging Off Bridge

On 06/15/22 at approximately 2:10 am, Officers were dispatched to a report of a truck partially hanging off a bridge on Shoemaker Road and Telescope Road. Upon arrival, Sgt. J. McCovey and Officer N. Flores arrived on scene and noticed a silver Ford truck with its right front tire completely hanging off the bridge, while the remaining three tires were still on the paved road of the bridge. The engine of the truck was turned off, but the lights were still on, and the truck was still in drive. The keys were still in the ignition of the truck.
HOOPA, CA
Mendo and Humboldt Counties Granted Millions for Housing and Services Slated for People Experiencing Severe Mental Illness and Substance Abuse

Press release from the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom:. The nation is experiencing a mental health crisis. Today, California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, including for those who are living on the streets. The latest funding will help Governor Newsom’s CARE Court proposal, taking a new approach to homelessness and taking stronger action to get people off the streets and into a place where they can get the care they need.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury Looks at ‘Custody and Corrections Facilities in the County’

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury:. CUSTODY, CORRECTIONS AND OTHER COUNTY FACILITIES SUMMARY. The Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury (Grand Jury) faced many unusual challenges during our term, predominately the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in numerous rescheduling of inspections, changes that limited inspection access in facilities and created attendance restrictions for Grand Jurors. The Grand Jury annually visits and evaluates the physical condition and management of public prisons (Eel River Conservation Camp is the only prison in Humboldt County) and inspects the Humboldt County Correctional Facility (HCCF) as required by PC §919(b).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fire in Cutten Home This Morning Difficult to Fight, Says Humboldt Bay Fire

At 11:46 A.M. today three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported structure fire on the 4400 Block of Walnut Drive. The first arriving unit found a two-story, wood- framed structure with smoke coming from multiple windows and doors of the structure. A second alarm was requested for additional resources to the scene to assist with firefighting operations. Crews initiated an interior attack of the fire and search of the structure. Crews quickly determined that the occupant had self-evacuated and was uninjured. An additional Battalion Chief from Humboldt Bay Fire and a mutual aid engine from the Arcata Fire Protection District responded to the fire to assist with firefighting operations.
CUTTEN, CA

