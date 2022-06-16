ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Thursdays: A Free Music Event in the Parks

Athens News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athens Municipal Arts Commission and Athens Arts, Parks, and Recreation present: Third Thursdays!. This is a free event series that will feature...

www.athensnews.com

Comments / 0

 

Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Neighbors push back on large solar project in southeast Ohio, feel concerns are ignored

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Dana Schutte lives with her boyfriend, Jim, on 72 acres in Jackson County in southeastern Ohio. It’s where they came to retire. When she bought the house two years ago, she said she had no idea a major solar project had been proposed in the area. The project is called Dixon Run Solar. It’s a 140 MW solar facility proposed on approximately 2,082 acres of privately owned land. SunEnergy1, a solar developer out of North Carolina, proposed the project in 2016. While approximately 2,085 acres are under contract in the project area, SunEnergy1 said in their application to the Ohio Power Siting Board that they only intend to use approximately 1,219 acres for construction and operation. The project is expected to consist of approximately 450,500 PV panels installed in linear arrays.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: The case of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Before he disappeared on March 4, Larry Davis messaged the person closest to him, giving a name in case anything happened to him. Davis was last seen alive four days later. His off-and-on girlfriend of nine years, Brittany Claytor, 32, said a security camera captured Davis going into a private garage, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Mothballed Grocery Store on North End May Have New Owner Soon

Circleville – A property that everyone has been asking about may have a new owner in July. The old Carnival food located on 120 Morris road in Circleville has been sitting emtpy for years, while other properties in the parcel have been operating, the Pizza Hut, The Bamboo Resturant, a vape shop, Hearland Hospice, and Island glow, most people have been concerned with the property and hoping for something to happen for the North side.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
#Free Music#Art#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Athens Arts#The Athens Poet Laureate
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Vehicle Crashed into Hardees in Circleville

Circleville – A vehicle crashed into Hardees located on Main Street in Circleville around 10:30 am. Accoridng to the Circleville Police department a truck with a boom came through the drive-thru for breakfast and did not notice that the boom was up and struck the drive-thru part of the building.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
SCDNReports

16 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictiments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 16 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Motorcyclist killed in Scioto Co. crash

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers say a Portsmouth man was killed after a motorcycle crash in Scioto County.   The crash happened around 12:43 p.m., Sunday, when a 2022 Lexus RX350, being driven by an 81-year-old woman, turned southbound from a business onto Ohio River Road, near Downtown Hayport Road, in Porter Township.   Rodney L. […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Parkersburg police trying to identify two people in theft investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in a theft investigaton. The Parkersburg Police Department shared two photos on its Facebook page Wednesday that show two men police said they are trying to identify. ________________________________________. No details about the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Serious Rollover Crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Scioto Township is heading to the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash around 12 am on Sunday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 8108 SR-762 when a single vehicle left the roadway and rolled over. According to the caller, there were two people inside the vehicle and one is missing.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools. On May 5, Ronald Mayle sent a friend request to a covert Facebook account operated by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force posing as a juvenile female. After being told he...
MARIETTA, OH

