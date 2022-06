Signify has introduced a bunch of new Philips Hue smart lighting products, including its first portable, rechargeable lamp that was designed for use both indoors and outdoors. The Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has a silicone grip so you can take it with you wherever you go. It can last for up to 48 hours on a single charge, and you can plug it in using its charging base if it runs out of power. Since you can use the lamp in various environments and scenarios, it comes with a button that lets you cycle through all the preset scenes to find the right lighting. The portable Philips Hue Go lamp will be available by the end of summer for $160 in the US and £130 in the UK.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO