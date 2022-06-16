ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beset by Uncertainties, Spanish Borrowers Lock in Home Loan Rates

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) - Spanish homeowners, fearing a return to the turmoil that nearly bankrupted their country a decade ago, are rushing to shield themselves from rising prices and runaway borrowing costs by striking new mortgage deals that lock in repayment rates. In a country where according to data from...

Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

Just over a decade ago, the country was crippled by financial crisis fueled by homebuyers with loans they couldn’t afford and adjustable-rate mortgages that allowed them to overextend. When their rates rose, millions went into foreclosure but with today’s housing market and rising interest rates, many buyers are turning to an old familiar tool. NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.June 19, 2022.
Market for mortgages dries up

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Fewer people applied for mortgages last week than at any point in the past 22 years, said Aarthi Swaminathan in MarketWatch. The Mortgage Bankers Association said its market composite index, "a measure of home loan application volume," fell 6.5 percent compared with a week earlier. The index is down 55 percent from a year ago; the refinance index is down 75 percent. The numbers suggest that "a slowdown in the housing market is in full effect." Mortgage rates have soared in recent months "thanks to the market pricing in a series of future interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve," while housing inventory remains "persistently low." That combination is keeping more potential homebuyers on the sidelines — or figuring out ways to pay cash.
Tom Sims
Putin Fears 'Spark of Democracy', Germany's Scholz Says

BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin fears the "spark of democracy" spreading to his country, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, adding that he was trying to divide Europe and return to a world dominated by spheres of influence. Scholz was responding to a question in an interview with the Muenchner...
The housing shakeup

As interest rates rise, it seems like all the numbers are pointing north. Home prices are going up, and with that, home equity. Mortgage rates are ballooning. Rent is increasing. Today, three indicators on what's in store for the housing market in this time of economic change. Hey, we're off...
Companies must help cut living costs, says new cost of living tsar

Private companies must "come to the party and help" with rising living costs, Boris Johnson's new cost of living tsar has said. David Buttress was appointed earlier this week, and his job is to tackle the problems faced by households amid soaring prices in food, fuel and essentials. The Just...
Colombia Rebels Open to Talks With New President

(Reuters) - The latest in Latin American politics today:. Colombia rebels open to talks with new president-elect. BOGOTA - Colombian leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) is open to advancing peace talks with incoming President Gustavo Petro, it said today. Colombia elected its first leftist president on Sunday,...
BOJ and Govt Closely Coordinating on FX, Kuroda Says After Meeting PM

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank hoped to respond appropriately on currency markets in close coordination with the government, issuing a fresh warning against recent sharp yen falls. "I told the prime minister that recent rapid yen moves were undesirable," Kuroda told...
Russian Rouble Hits Near 7-Year High Vs Dollar as Tax Payments Loom

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget. By 1219 GMT, the rouble soared 1.2% to 55.75 against the dollar,...
9 Best ETFs to Buy for a Recession

These funds contain more defensive holdings that may outperform during a downturn. These ETFs are interesting ways to play an increasingly likely recession. The prospect of a recession is on the minds of American consumers. Soaring gas prices, technology-sector layoffs, high goods prices and rising interest rates – including a recent 75-basis-point hike – are all sounding alarm bells for a downturn. However, the economy has not officially entered into a recession yet, as defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline (in terms of gross domestic product) in conjunction with other lagging indicators like rising unemployment and lowered household spending. However, proactive investors can try to mitigate this risk by pivoting their portfolio to less-leveraged, less-speculative and less-cyclical holdings. High-quality companies with strong balance sheets, low debt, good cash flow and reserves, and essential products and services may be poised to outperform. Here's a list of nine ETFs to buy that hold such assets.
Cape Verde Budgets $85 Million to Cushion Ukraine War Fallout

PRAIA (Reuters) - Cape Verde will spend around $85 million on emergency subsidies and fiscal measures this year to mitigate the rise in food and fuel prices brought by the war in Ukraine, the Atlantic archipelago's government said on Monday. The percentage of Cape Verdeans facing a food crisis currently...
Even the Classic 60/40 Investment Portfolio Is Getting Clobbered This Year

One of the most trusted and popular investing strategies is failing in 2022. A 60/40 portfolio — made up of 60% stocks and 40% bonds that's often a default recommendation, aiming to minimize risk while still enjoying growth — is down nearly 18% in 2022, the worst start to a year since at least 1976, according to an analysis from Bespoke Investment Group.
82% of CFOs Think North American Economy Will Be in Worse Shape Next Year

Click here to read the full article. Just more than half of the financial chiefs surveyed for a Deloitte report think the North American economy is in good shape. Down from 64 percent in the first quarter, 52 percent of CFOs have positive view of the economic output for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. What’s more, their view of Europe and China is plummeting as well, with sentiment at 9 percent (down from 31 percent) and 12 percent (down from 29 percent), respectively. Moreover, only 18 percent said they expect the North American economy to be better a year from now, down...
Opening Bell: Tesla tanks

Sunday scaries don't seem to realize it's only Friday. Phil Rosen here in New York — the markets have looked grim recently, and commentators seem to be ringing recession bells more loudly since Wednesday's rate hikes. The tech sector, notably, has taken a beating during this year's downturn, as...
Malaysia Airlines Nearing Decision on Replacing 21 A330s - CEO

DOHA (Reuters) - Malaysia Airlines plans to announce a decision on replacing its fleet of 21 Airbus A330 widebodies with more fuel-efficient new-generation planes around mid- to late July, its chief executive said on Sunday. "We are in a late stage of the process. We are looking at one-to-one replacement...
