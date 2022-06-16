5 ways to shine bright in sequins and metallics this summer

With summer party season in full swing, adding a bit of glitz to your outfit is a sure-fire way to make a statement.

While sparkles were once only for the dancefloor, that’s no longer the case. Today, you can shimmy in the sunshine all summer long – it’s all about how you play around with colour and accessories.

“There are many ways you can incorporate sequins to your summer style,” says Millie Rich, senior stylist at Thread (thread.com).

“From co-ords to dresses, sequins can transform your wardrobe. With an array of options when it comes to the types of metallic tones, there’s something to suit everyone this season.”

To make metallics more casual and wearable for daytime, Rich says: “Pick out a sequin piece that’s not too loud. Paired with neutral shades such as white or khaki, and chunky trainers – it’s a look!”

Here are five key ways to wow in sequins and metallics…

1. Metallic maxis

“A vibrant skirt is a great way to add some glitz to your summer wardrobe,” says Leila Gregory, founder of Belle-Modelle (belle-modelle.co.uk).

She suggests a metallic maxi skirt is “super versatile”, and “can take you easily from day to night, as it can be worn with trainers, sandals or a heel – and effortlessly styled with a simple plain T-shirt or bright knit”.

(Hush/PA)

Hush Cicley Sequin Skirt, £129

(/PA)

Belle-Modelle Estelle Metallic Pleated Maxi Skirt in Silver, £29.95

2. Sequinned separates

This season, the coolest way to rock a sequinned jacket is by pairing it with one of our favourite summer staples: shorts.

A glittering jacket with faded denim shorts will give that glamorous Seventies rockstar look – perfect as festival season begins.

For a dressier look, wear wide leg trousers with a tank top and loose sequinned shirt over the top.

(Next/PA)

Next Sequin Blazer in Gold, £68

(River Island/PA)

River Island Silver Sequin Longline Shirt, £85

3. Shimmering shifts

A sequinned shift dress with statement sleeves is a great investment piece.

You can head to a summer party bare-legged, or style with knee-high boots when the weather turns. It’s a timeless and classic look.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Pink Sequin Fringe Mini Dress, £110

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Joanna Hope Sequin Shift Dress, £175

4. Sexy leg splits

A slinky sequinned sleeveless dress loves a dramatic leg split – it’ll help you channel disco queen at your next wedding, while also bringing the daytime drama.

Pair with a flat strappy sandal for a more wearable look, so you can stride out with confidence to your next lunch date.

(Debenhams/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Tall Square Neck Split Sequin Midi Dress, £48 (was £60), Debenhams

(River Island/PA)

River Island Bronze Metallic Shift Midi Dress, £48

5. Glittering gowns

Summer isn’t the time for tight, body-con dresses – instead, have fun in a well-cut metallic gown with a bit of movement.

Emphasise the delicate detailing with a pair of gold metallic flats, diamante sandals or a strappy wedge espadrille.

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Joanna Hope Sequin Bow Dress, £165

(Debenhams/PA)

Karen Millen Applique And Beaded Detail Woven Maxi, £279.20 (was £349), Debenhams

