ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

End to electric car grants is backwards step, warns Halfords boss

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P25ZF_0gCPyuyg00
Financial News

The boss of Halfords has accused the Government of taking a “backwards step” with its decision to end the plug-in car grants scheme.

The Government confirmed on Tuesday that it is scrapping the £1,500 subsidy for purchases of new electric cars.

The Department for Transport said it will “refocus” funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric as a result.

However, Halfords chief executive Graham Stapleton said the move will delay the transition towards the greater use of electric vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tyIF_0gCPyuyg00
Halfords reported a jump in profits for the year to April (Halfords/PA) (PA Media)

“Until now, we have been greatly encouraged by the Government’s commitment to making the transition to electric cars,” he said.

“However, the sudden and complete removal of the plug-in subsidy is a backward step.

“It will delay mass adoption at a time when we need to be doing everything we can to help people to choose greener transport options.

“We are writing to the Secretary of State for Transport to ask him to reconsider.”

It came as Halfords also revealed a jump in profits as the retailer was buoyed by continued growth in its motoring and autocentres businesses.

The London-listed company reported a 49.8% increase in pre-tax profits to £96.6 million for the year to April 1, compared with the previous year.

It added that this also represented a 325% rise on the £22.7 million profit it posted in the 2019-20 financial year, before the full impact of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, total revenues increased by almost a fifth to £1.37 billion compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Retail motoring sales grew by 6.5%, while its cycling business saw sales up 2.7% against two year ago but tumbled significantly lower against last year after a cycling boom during the pandemic.

Halfords added that its bike business also witnessed “supply chain disruption during the period”.

The company told shareholders that its expects pre-tax profits to be lower in the new financial year, at between £65 million and £75 million, amid economic uncertainty.

The group said it faces the prospect of “reduced demand, particularly for more discretionary, higher ticket items, and significant cost inflation” potentially affecting its performance.

Mr Stapleton told the PA News agency the group was seeing some caution from customers over spending.

“When you have highly discretionary and high ticket items, these are areas that can inevitably feel some pressures when customers are being more controlled with spending,” he said.

“It’s not necessarily that customers are not spending, but obviously some are choosing to purchase products at a lower price or waiting longer for deals.”

Shares in the company plunged by 18% in early trading due to the declining profit outlook.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halfords#Electric Cars#State For Transport
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Africa ‘taken hostage’ by Russia’s invasion, Zelensky says

The Ukrainian president has told the African Union that the continent has been “taken hostage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid catastrophically rising food prices. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s closed-door speech followed weeks of requests for him to address African nations. Many of them retain close ties...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Cloudflare outage knocks hundreds of websites offline

Hundreds of websites were knocked offline after an outage at web infrastructure service Cloudflare. Internet users and web monitoring service Down Detector reported that a number of sites, including messaging platform Discord, Shopify and others, were having issues on Tuesday morning. The National Rail Enquiries website also briefly went offline...
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Government under fire for plans to cut controls on City bosses’ pay

The Government has come under fire for planning to reduce controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector. The Cabinet Office minister is said to have written to the Chancellor with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract more companies to the UK following Brexit.
ECONOMY
newschain

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea

Hong Kong’s famous Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said. The restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

9 summer cleaning jobs you didn’t even know you need to do

Much as we welcome warmer months, long sunny spells and summer holidays, jobs around the house shouldn’t be neglected. When temperatures soar, taking advantage of longer, lighter days can reward you tenfold in the cleaning stakes – and with Covid still kicking around, maintaining good hygiene in the home is still really important.
HOME & GARDEN
newschain

Fellowes plotting St Leger route for Grand Alliance

Charlie Fellowes is plotting a path to the St Leger for Grand Alliance after he suffered the narrowest of defeats in Royal Ascot’s King Edward VII Stakes. The colt was a 10-1 chance for the Group Two contest on his first start since his finishing 11th in the Derby and was beaten just a short head by Aidan O’Brien’s Changingoftheguard after hanging across the track in the closing stages.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy